Japan Engineer District stands up new Okinawa DLA Facility

KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) is nearing completion on a modern headquarters building designed to significantly enhance logistical support for U.S. forces in Okinawa. Located on Kadena Air Base's Chibana Compound, this facility will soon serve as the new operations center for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).



Construction on the project, officially named the DLA Operations Support Facilities, began in Fiscal Year 2022. Designed by the architectural firm Design Partners Incorporated, the two-story building provides a combined 1,483 square meters of state-of-the-art office and operational space. It replaces eight aging administrative buildings, consolidating operations into a single efficient location.



The ¥1.6 billion project is scheduled for completion by April 30, 2025, but thanks to strong project management and adherence to strict safety standards, construction is already 99% complete—well ahead of schedule.

The facility includes specialized spaces tailored to meet the DLA's critical mission of managing logistical supplies such as fuel and equipment for U.S. forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Among its features are an advanced Automated Fuel Handling Equipment (AFHE) Control Room, showers, locker areas, and sound-proofed training rooms with modular walls capable of transforming large spaces into multiple smaller rooms in minutes.



"This building represents a strategic investment in our military's readiness," said a spokesperson from USACE JED. "By improving logistics and operational efficiency, we directly support the Department of Defense’s priority to rebuild and modernize infrastructure to match emerging threats."



Construction crews invested approximately 126,000 man-hours over 776 days, maintaining a flawless safety record with zero accidents, reflecting USACE JED’s stringent safety culture.



The new headquarters will accommodate up to 50 DLA employees, positioning the agency to better manage resources critical to sustaining U.S. military operations and enhancing regional stability. Additionally, the modern facility reinforces the U.S. commitment to responsible stewardship of both community relationships and environmental resources in Okinawa.

