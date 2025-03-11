United Nations Command Reinforcements Complete Onboarding Ahead of Freedom Shield 2025

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – More than 100 military personnel from 13 United Nations Command Member States completed a week-long onboarding process from March 3-7, preparing them for their roles in the Freedom Shield 2025 exercise.



The onboarding week, designed to ensure reinforcements are fully integrated and mission-ready, featured a series of briefings, orientations, and engagements tailored to familiarize participants with the operational environment on the Korean peninsula and strategic objectives of the exercise.



Key events included a Freedom Shield 2025 concept brief, a visit to the Joint Security Area at the Demilitarized Zone, a Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff’s morale visit, and a special lecture from a North Korean defector, providing firsthand insights into the security landscape of the Korean Peninsula.



“This onboarding process is essential because it ensures that our multinational forces arrive with a shared understanding of the mission and the security environment in the Korean Peninsula,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. David Hinson. “By building this foundation early, we enhance interoperability and ensure everyone is aligned before Freedom Shield begins.”



Freedom Shield is an annual defense-oriented, joint-combined exercise designed to bolster the security and stability of the Korean Peninsula through realistic wartime scenarios and synchronized training between the Republic of Korea, the United States, and UNC member states. The integration of multinational reinforcements reflects the ongoing commitment of the UNC to the maintain peace and security on the Korean peninsula.



The week’s training also provided an opportunity for personnel to strengthen partnerships and establish lines of coordination essential for the success of the exercise.



Netherlands Armed Forces Major Diederik Vanmeenen said working with people from various nations during the exercise helps the multinational forces enhance communication.



“To work with different nationalities gives me the opportunity to get used to the different pronunciations,” said Vanmeenen. “This is a good opportunity to get to know the Australian, New Zealand, British, American and Korean accents.”



Through March 20, UNC Member States participate in the Exercise Freedom Shield, and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission will monitor the exercise conduct based on the Armistice Agreement.

