USINDOPACOM Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability team hosts panel at 2025 Pacific Operational Science and Technology Conference

Photo By Randi Brown | U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation team hosts panel at 2025 Pacific Operational Science and Technology Conference in Honolulu, March 4, 2025. POST brought the Indo-Pacific's foremost science, technology, and security experts together to better understand operational challenges in the region.

HONOLULU — The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability team hosted a panel during the 2025 Pacific Operational Science and Technology Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, March 4.



The panel featured PMTEC staff members Abe Webb, Mary Ann Swendsen and Jennifer Kurylowicz, as well as Scott Brunstetter from USINDOPACOM J2, Benjamin Michaels from Space Development Agency’s Warfighter Integration Cell, and Larry Jordan from Pacific Impact Zone/Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub: Hawaii.



Topics included an overview of PMTEC, current and emerging technologies, and opportunities for industry integration. Ms. Swendsen also held a discussion focused on Artificial Intelligence integration and defense applications.



“The POST Conference provides a vital platform for industry, academia, and government to collaborate for addressing the key efforts and challenges faced by USINDOPACOM,” said Brent Parker, PMTEC Commercial Industry Engagement Lead and panel moderator. “This conference offers essential engagement opportunities focused on initiatives, like PMTEC, designed to improve combined, joint warfighting and support deterrence. Through dedicated sessions and meetings, key leaders from industry, academia, and government can deepen their understanding of critical challenges, foster relationships, and collaborate on developing innovative solutions.”



Events like POST serve as vital platforms for PMTEC to connect with potential partners and foster relationships that translate into tangible results for the warfighter. This commitment to innovation is a core aspect of PMTEC's strategic vision.



“PMTEC is a strategic investment that provides mobile, scalable, and resilient training capabilities across the theater, said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, director of USINDOPACOM J7. “It leverages cutting edge technologies to enhance the fidelity of all-domain simulations and training environments. Every day, PMTEC is building joint lethality and combined interoperability, which strengthens our alliances, and sends a powerful message of deterrence.”



PMTEC's engagement extends beyond POST, with ongoing efforts to foster collaboration.



“Pacific Impact Zone/Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub: Hawaii and PMTEC are committed to driving commercial engagement that strengthens national security and advances innovation,” said Jordan. “On April 10, 2025, our organizations will bring together key stakeholders to accelerate solutions that enhance operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific during a Strategic Impact Project event.”



Through these collaborative endeavors, PMTEC is ensuring a technologically advanced future for all-domain joint operations in the Indo-Pacific, proving that "Together We Prevail," as championed by POST 2025.