The watchful eye of Kadena

Soaring the skies above the Pacific, a silent guardian watches, listens, and informs.



The 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron’s roots are traced prior to the start of World War II when it played a pivotal role in gathering intelligence about enemy forces and terrain. The squadron arrived at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Japan in January 1968 as a tenant unit assigned to the 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, and has been conducting aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in the Indo-Pacific ever since.



“We are the seeing eye – always there, always reliable, always serving this region, ensuring that we maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, as per our national defense strategy,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Casey, 82nd RS commander.



The 82nd’s primary mission is to provide vital intelligence to U.S. and allied forces, securing our strategic military advantage in the Pacific theater while fostering a people-first culture.



The squadron hosts aircraft such as the RC-135V/W Rivet Joint and its variants which are equipped with cutting-edge technology that can capture and disseminate real-time intelligence to key decision-makers.



“Our tasks come from the Air Operation Center,” Casey said. “All missions are part of the Air Tasking Order, authorized at the highest levels such as four-star commanders from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Pacific Air Forces or U.S. Forces Korea.”



In 2024, the 82nd collected 81 terabytes of intelligence data over 2,800 flight hours for the President, Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chief of Staff in support of the National Defense Strategy’s Indo-Pacific priorities.

Despite its significant responsibilities, the 82nd is a relatively small unit.



“We have approximately 100 personnel in operations— 80 maintainers, 20 operators, and support staff—along with 150 deployers,” Casey said. “Every individual plays a critical role.”



The 82nd is a melting pot of specialties, making it a unique environment. It houses operators, maintainers, and support staff under one roof, creating a dynamic, multifaceted team capable of tackling complex challenges.



“Most flying squadrons don’t have maintainers integrated into them – we do. We also have deployers coming in, which adds another layer of complexity,” Casey said.



With this structure, the 82nd doesn’t just support the RC-135V/W and WC-135 – it ensures these aircraft are ready for any mission anywhere, anytime.



“There’s a deep sense of accomplishment after every flight. In a small squadron, everyone is intertwined—everybody helps everybody," said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Parent.



Parent also expressed his appreciation for the increased visibility of his leadership and how working closer with them has helped him understand how things work from the top down and appreciate why they do what they do.



Casey took command on June 5, 2023, and knew taking care of his Airmen would be essential to mission success.



Casey backed up that commitment with action when an Airman from maintenance was dealing with family issues.



The team worked together to help them continue to succeed in their currently assigned tasks while supporting them through the challenging process.



After it was all said and done, the Airman stopped by Casey’s office just to say “Thank you.”



It was a simple gesture, but it meant a lot and that moment of gratitude stuck with Casey.



“You realize, as a commander, how much control you have over people’s lives,” Casey said. “You can either put roadblocks in their way or make things as easy as possible. My goal is to support them, remove obstacles and give them the tools they need to succeed.”



This philosophy of leadership extends beyond the squadron’s internal operations; it directly translates into a more effective and resilient squadron that drives mission success.



As a geographically separated unit, the 82nd RS relies on the 18th Wing for support. From family care to security, the relationship is essential for operational accomplishments.



The 82nd has also integrated their capabilities with allied partners like the Royal Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Air Force to share and improve readiness in the Pacific theater.



For over a decade, the U.S. Air Force and the U.K.’s Royal Air Force have collaborated on crew training, technology development, and aircrew co-manning. By combining advanced capabilities, intelligence sharing, and joint operations, the U.S. and its partners deter aggression across all domains, recognizing them as force multipliers, enhancing global security.



“In a real-world contingency we're all going to be working together. Our mission is not doing our own taskings alone, but working with all the players,” Casey said. “It's not about airplanes. It's really about people. It's about relationships, and those relationships move the ball forward.”



Intelligence is only as valuable as the speed in which it can be shared. The 82nd’s continuous efforts allow the Rivet Joint to support allies and partners with critical strategic information so the team can project power in the Indo-Pacific.

