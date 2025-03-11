Travis AFB conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Weapons System Council

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Palmer, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander,...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Palmer, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, answers questions during the 2025 Aeromedical Evacuation Weapons Systems Council at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 4, 2025. The two-day event allowed attendees to engage in interactive discussions, collaborating to address critical AE issues within Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Travis AFB hosted the second iteration of the Aeromedical Evacuation Weapons System Council March 4-5. Over 85 Airmen from active duty, guard and reserve bases across the Air Force collaborated to addressed critical AE issues within the Air Mobility Command.



“The goal is to facilitate open communication and information flow among all Total Force assets within the enterprise to advance AE as a weapon system,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Larrea, 60th Operations Support Squadron flight nurse. “This forum helps bring forward those critical issues found at the tactical level to find comprehensive solutions.”



Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivered the opening remarks for the event.



“I'm optimistic about the great conversations we're going to have over the next couple days,” said Johnson. “This weapons system council was created for us to have an iterative process to discuss these issues as a group, and I think we finally have all the right people together to be able to do that.”



During the council, attendees discussed a variety of topics, to include Total Force instructors, unit type code restructuring, revamping the in-flight footprint and modernizing tactics, techniques and procedures.



“It was a well-structured and informative event, providing a critical platform for discussions on the current state and future of the Theater AE System,” said Senior Master Sgt. Samantha Soran, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron senior enlisted leader. “Additionally, the representation from key stakeholders across the AE community, especially from our Total Force guard and reserve members, contributed to a sensible and inclusive exchange of ideas.”



The AEWSC fostered a collaborative environment, bringing together different perspectives to address both short-term challenges and long-term strategic objectives. According to Soran, open dialogue among leaders and subject matter experts reinforced a shared commitment to improving the AE enterprise.