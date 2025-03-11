U.S. Air Force launches LAMAT 2025 in St. Vincent, the Grenadines

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines – U.S. Air Force medical professionals joined local leaders and partner-nation medical providers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday to launch the second phase of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025 mission. The mission focuses on delivering critical healthcare services while strengthening partnerships and enhancing military readiness.



The two-week mission will provide essential medical care in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before moving on to other locations in the Caribbean and Guyana. More than 50 medical professionals from around the world are collaborating to offer primary care, surgical services, dental care, and equipment repair in communities across the island nation, including remote areas such as Canouan and Union Island.



Sandy Peters-Phillips, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the mission’s role in fostering international collaboration.



“This mission is a testament to the power of international cooperation, as we are honored to have the support of the United States of America alongside our local healthcare professionals, volunteers, and partners,” Peters-Phillips said. “It is a tool in foreign policy that builds relationships, strengthens regional stability, and enhances international cooperation.



“By providing critical medical services, we reinforce the shared values of humanitarianism, performance, and mutual support for partner nations. Healthcare is a universal right, and through this mission, we witness the strength of diplomacy in action — where nations come together, not just in policy, but in meaningful service to communities,” said Peters-Phillips.



Peters-Phillips stressed that the mission's impact would extend beyond medical treatments, fostering knowledge exchange and bolstering healthcare infrastructure.



“This collaboration goes beyond providing treatments,” Peters-Phillips added. “It is about knowledge exchange, capacity building, and strengthening our healthcare infrastructure for the future. The generosity and expertise brought by our international partners complement the dedication of our local medical teams, ensuring that this mission leaves a lasting impact.”



Col. Brian Gavitt, command surgeon for Air Forces Southern, highlighted the mission's dual purpose.



“This year’s mission leverages the skills of Air Force Reserve and active-duty medical professionals, working hand-in-hand with our colleagues from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to provide primary care, surgical care, dental care, and equipment repair locally and as far away as Union Island,” Gavitt said.



“Those of us in the military are tasked with being ready to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice to provide support in crisis or conflict,” Gavitt added. “LAMAT tests us on this. It tests our ability to plan, move, organize, and deliver results. It tests our adaptability and interoperability. It tests our teams by exposing them to diagnoses, conditions, and equipment they aren’t familiar with.”



Gavitt acknowledged the logistical complexities of the mission.



“The logistical challenges of this mission are staggering as they involve moving personnel and supplies by air, ground, and sea,” Gavitt said. “None of this would be possible without the strong support of the Ministry of Health, the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. Air Force — both active and reserve components — and the National Guard Bureau.”



Brig. Gen. Tara Nolan, mobilization assistant to the commander of Air Forces Southern, emphasized the mission's value in preparing military medics for future crises.



“This mission exemplifies the strong partnership between the United States, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the enduring commitment of U.S. Southern Command to our neighbors in the Caribbean,” Nolan said. “We are dedicated and united to bolster public health and security.”



Nolan encouraged participants to view the mission as a learning experience.



“Providing medical and dental care is a team sport,” Nolan said. “Winning teams leverage every member’s strengths to reach the goal. As we kick off LAMAT 2025 in St. Vincent, I encourage participants to embrace this mission not only as an opportunity to provide high-quality medical and dental care but also as a chance to learn from each other and build friendships and collaboration that will last long beyond the next two weeks.”



Nolan concluded with a challenge for the participants.



“I challenge everyone here to add at least one new tool to your bag of experience,” Nolan said. “The collaborative spirit, shared expertise, and real-time problems solved over the next two weeks will leave a legacy of improved healthcare, partnership, and resilience in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”



The LAMAT 2025 mission builds on the successes of previous years, where past efforts delivered life-changing procedures and vital medical services to hundreds of patients.

“Thank you again to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for hosting LAMAT 2025,” Gavitt said. “And thank you for your ongoing partnership and friendship.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 18:45 Story ID: 492559 Location: KINGSTOWN, VC Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force launches LAMAT 2025 in St. Vincent, the Grenadines, by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.