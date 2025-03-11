LAMAT 2025 concludes in Saint Lucia, Treats over 1.3K in First Phase

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – The 2025 Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission concluded its first phase in Saint Lucia, where U.S. and partner nation medical professionals treated more than 1,300 patients, enhancing local healthcare capabilities and boosting military medical readiness.



Guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Tara Nolan, mobilization assistant to the commander of U.S. Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH), praised the collaboration between the United States and Saint Lucia during the closing ceremony.



“Over the past two weeks, we witnessed firsthand the power of partnership, collaboration, and shared commitment to improve healthcare,” Nolan said. “Through medical, surgical, and dental procedures, as well as biomedical equipment repair, we strengthened our collective ability to respond in times of crisis.”



The two-week mission’s accomplishments in Saint Lucia included over 130 surgeries, 295 non-surgical procedures, and repairs to critical medical equipment such as, a surgical sterilizer, an instrument washer disinfector and multiple dental chairs. These repairs helped to improve Saint Lucia’s healthcare infrastructure, leaving a lasting impact on local hospitals and clinics while giving the Airmen vital opportunities to meet comprehensive medical readiness program requirements and refine their skills in real-world scenarios.



In addition to patient care, LAMAT 2025 facilitated multiple knowledge exchanges between U.S. and Saint Lucian healthcare providers. Topics included prehospital trauma care, tropical disease treatment, and emergency response strategies.



“This mission was a true collaboration,” said Col. Brian Gavitt, AFSOUTH command surgeon. “Our teams worked side-by-side with Saint Lucia’s medical professionals, strengthening our ability to deliver care in complex environments. That teamwork ensures the impact of this mission will extend far beyond our shared time here.”



Gavitt highlighted the broader significance of LAMAT, emphasizing its role in preparing military medics for deployment scenarios. The experience ensured Airmen are prepared to deliver medical care in diverse environments, strengthening their ability to support global missions.



“LAMAT tests our ability to plan, move, organize, and deliver results,” Gavitt said. “It exposes our teams to conditions, equipment, and diagnoses they may not encounter regularly. These experiences directly enhance our readiness for global operations.”



“Altogether, our teams collectively provided care valued at over $530,000,” Gavitt added. “That’s impressive data for just a brief two weeks, and I hope everyone involved is proud of the lives impacted and the work accomplished.”



The closing ceremony also included remarks from Saint Lucia’s government officials, including Prime Minister Phillip Pierre and Minister of Health Moses Baptiste, who expressed gratitude for the partnership and highlighted its positive impact on Saint Lucia’s healthcare system.



“The LAMAT mission has been an incredible opportunity for knowledge sharing and strengthening our healthcare services,” said Dr. Sherry Ephraim-Le Compte, Saint Lucia’s chief dental surgeon. “By working together, we’ve not only treated patients but also gained valuable insights and skills that will enhance our ability to deliver care long after this mission concludes.”



Saint Lucia was the first stop for LAMAT 2025, which will continue in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Guyana in the coming weeks. Each phase will tailor medical services to meet the specific needs of the host nation’s healthcare system.



“LAMAT is more than just a medical mission—it’s a testament to the strength of our partnerships,” Nolan said. “By working together, we’ve built a foundation of trust and cooperation that will continue to improve healthcare outcomes long after this mission ends.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 18:33 Story ID: 492557 Location: CASTRIES, LC Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAMAT 2025 concludes in Saint Lucia, Treats over 1.3K in First Phase, by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.