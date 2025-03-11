Like father, like daughter: continuing the Soto Cano legacy

For some service members joining the same branch as their parent may not be uncommon, but how many can say they served in the same branch, same base and same squadron as their parent?



Well – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Karla Cartagena, the non-commissioned officer in charge of airfield management operations and training with the 612th Air Base Squadron, is one of the few that can say that. Shortly before she arrived at Soto Cano Air Base in November 2024, received orders to be stationed here for a short tour.



Retired Master Sgt. Steven Wedlow, Karla’s father, was the 612th Air Base Squadron fleet manager when he was stationed here in the early 2000’s.



“I actually told my mom first and then I told my dad,” said Karla. “My mom was shocked and was surprised for the most part. I think it was that she didn't know that I put it down, so she didn't know what to expect. My dad was happy, because he knew I was going to have a great time here. He had a good experience, so he expected nothing less for me as well.”



As the NCOIC of operations, Karla maintains administration accountability and data integrity involving airfield management. She also coordinates with Palmerola International Airport for various projects, including construction, flights and any other programs that involve the runway.



"I wanted this assignment originally ever since I came into the Air Force," Karla said. "When my orders to Kunsan got diverted to Soto Cano, I wasn't mad about it."



However, for Karla, this isn’t just an assignment at the same branch, same base and same squadron as her father - it’s her homecoming. Karla and her mother are from Honduras and while Wedlow was stationed here he met Karla’s mother.



“So I think it was between 2001 and 2002, he met Karlita’s mother. Here we have to travel to the port to pick up vehicles,” said Rosa “Rosita” Maria Hernandez, a former coworker of Wedlow’s during his time at Soto Cano. “So every time we went, he said he can't wait to see Karlita. He was always, ‘oh no, Miss Rosita, I don't know who I love more, her mom or her.’ I still remember him as my boss and he was one of those people who gave you something to believe in. He's such a good person and I think Karlita could not have a better father.”



With Karla being from Honduras, her family is just a stone's throw away from the base. One of her main goals while stationed here is to spend time with her family members that she hasn't seen in years.



“I joined the Air Force in 2020 during COVID, so the last time that I saw my family in Honduras was a long time ago, so I missed my family a lot. So just being here, being able to enjoy my family and family members that I haven't even met because I've been gone so long, it's just a blessing in disguise to even be here, honestly.”



She has two additional goals outside of her duties here: she's working to complete her bachelor's degree in health sciences and looks forward to exploring the diverse countries surrounding Honduras.



“I know that he feels so happy and proud that she follows her father's steps because I know how much he loves her,” said Rosita. “It also makes me proud that she's Honduran and now to see her in the military. She has become a successful woman.”



According to Karla, she plans on extending her short tour in Honduras for another year to work on her goals and spend more time with family.



Through her duties here at Soto Cano Air Base and her several goals, Karla remains grounded by the unique legacy she's inherited. Here, she isn't just fulfilling her duties; she's honoring her family while writing her own chapter in their shared story.

