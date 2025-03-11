188th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Validate Combat Readiness During Marne Focus

FORT STEWART, Ga – The 188th Infantry Brigade, a First Army training support brigade, partnered with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), to validate training during Marne Focus on Fort Stewart March 4-10, 2025.

Marne Focus is a 3rd ID capstone exercise. This iteration was designed to validate that 2nd ABCT is prepared to execute decisive action on the battlefield through focus on mission command, movement and maneuver, intelligence and fires, and sustainment and protection.

The 188th Infantry Brigade served as Observer, Controller/ Trainers (OC/Ts) and worked closely with the 3rd ID leadership and Soldiers through the exercise. The observations made by OC/Ts during Marne Focus aid commanders by providing real-time feedback on performance and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) so that 3rd ID Soldiers are fully prepared to deploy and win in large-scale combat operations.

“Having the opportunity to build a partnership from the brigade down to company level not only makes us a better unit and gives us a better look at our OC/T capabilities, but we’re also able to give critical feedback and advise the units of 3rd ID who then make adjustments to their TTPs and enhance their formation,” said Lt. Col. Arthur Athens, commander of 4-306 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 188th Infantry Brigade.

One of the most valuable tools that 188th OC/Ts offer during and after Marne Focus is the after-action review (AAR). These reviews provide actionable feedback to leadership and Soldiers of 3rd ID that enable them to refine TTPs and enhance combat effectiveness both immediately and in future missions.

Master Sgt. Kerry Bryant, 188th Infantry Brigade Operations Sergeant Major said, “188th provides comprehensive feedback utilizing Army doctrine for all levels of training and when we conduct AARs not only do we provide units with assessments, but we also provide direction that makes the organization better and builds confidence in our formations.”

188th Infantry Brigade typically partners with Army Reserve and National Guard units, so working with an active-duty division showcases the brigade’s commitment to combat readiness and building a warfighting force that is trained and ready for future fights through doctrine-based training and adaptability.

“With Marne Focus, we are working with Soldiers who have a more in-depth knowledge within their field.” Cpt. Traci Beri, assistant plans officer assigned to 188th Infantry Brigade said, “This requires us to step up our game and demonstrate that we are subject matter experts in our role as OC/Ts and it’s an opportunity for First Army OC/Ts to truly challenge themselves.”

OC/Ts foster a culture of continuous learning by identifying strengths and improvements in unit performance. Conversations assessing if training objectives were met are discussed during AARs to provide meaningful feedback. This valuable training demonstrates why OC/Ts are an essential component of the Army’s readiness strategy. It also increases their effectiveness as leaders after they leave this assignment.

“While we were in a supporting role with 2nd ABCT, our OC/Ts were gaining a training event simultaneously,” said Maj. Nathan Due, brigade operations officer, assigned to 188th Infantry Brigade. “Additionally, supporting 3rd ID during Marne Focus allowed our OC/Ts to familiarize with current equipment that component two units may not be fielded yet. This keeps OC/Ts current and ready to reenter the operational force once their assignment is complete in First Army.”

The lessons learned from Marne Focus will assist 3rd ID in its goal of refining its warfighting capabilities. Meanwhile, 188th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts continue to collaborate with units across the Army, validating training to strengthen the force for victory in the complexities of modern warfare.

