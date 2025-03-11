Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WADS participates in two SPP engagements in Thailand

    WADS participates in two SPP engagements in Thailand

    Courtesy Photo | Attendees of the USA-THA Command and Control Interoperability Board (CCIB) in Bangkok,...... read more read more

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    02.06.2025

    Story by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    The Western Air Defense Sector participated in two simultaneous State Partnership Program events in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the planning conference for Enduring Partners 2025 and U.S Indo-Pacific Command’s Command and Control Interoperability Board (CCIB) 25-1 from Feb. 3-7, 2025.

    Enduring Partners is a joint military training exercise between the Washington Air National Guard and Thailand meant to improve and strengthen combat readiness, interoperability and defense ties between the two nations.

    The Initial Planning Conference (IPC) for Enduring Partners 2025 focused on desired learning objective development for buildup exercises followed up by a weeklong large force exercise scenario. “A schedule was developed for delivering academics and tabletop exercises,” commented Lt. Col. Peter Hickman, 225th Air Defense Squadron commander who attended the conference. “The IPC focused on interoperability of U.S. and Royal Thai Air Force ground control intercept crews and required crew manning for each scenario.”

    “U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s CCIB focused on communication security, equipment modernization, and datalink and cyber requirements to build a common operating picture and digital interoperability with the U.S. and other partners,” explained Tech. Sgt. Jordan Starks, 225th Air Defense Squadron interface control technician. “This included Royal Thai Air Force F-16 fighter upgrades, tactical datalink modernization, and cyber tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs).”

    While in Thailand, WADS members also engaged with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command J6 datalink subject matter experts on ideas for increased U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force link interoperability for homeland air defense. WADS naval connections made at CCIB 25-1 facilitated ongoing joint interoperability tests and TTP development.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 17:38
    Story ID: 492552
    Location: BANGKOK, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WADS participates in two SPP engagements in Thailand, by Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    WADS participates in two SPP engagements in Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    CCIB
    Command and Control Interoperability Board

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download