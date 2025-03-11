WADS participates in two SPP engagements in Thailand

Courtesy Photo | Attendees of the USA-THA Command and Control Interoperability Board (CCIB) in Bangkok,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Attendees of the USA-THA Command and Control Interoperability Board (CCIB) in Bangkok, Thailand, pose for a picture Feb. 6, 2025. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s CCIB focused on communication security, equipment modernization, and datalink and cyber requirements to build a common operating picture and digital interoperability with the U.S. and other partners. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Western Air Defense Sector participated in two simultaneous State Partnership Program events in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the planning conference for Enduring Partners 2025 and U.S Indo-Pacific Command’s Command and Control Interoperability Board (CCIB) 25-1 from Feb. 3-7, 2025.



Enduring Partners is a joint military training exercise between the Washington Air National Guard and Thailand meant to improve and strengthen combat readiness, interoperability and defense ties between the two nations.



The Initial Planning Conference (IPC) for Enduring Partners 2025 focused on desired learning objective development for buildup exercises followed up by a weeklong large force exercise scenario. “A schedule was developed for delivering academics and tabletop exercises,” commented Lt. Col. Peter Hickman, 225th Air Defense Squadron commander who attended the conference. “The IPC focused on interoperability of U.S. and Royal Thai Air Force ground control intercept crews and required crew manning for each scenario.”



“U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s CCIB focused on communication security, equipment modernization, and datalink and cyber requirements to build a common operating picture and digital interoperability with the U.S. and other partners,” explained Tech. Sgt. Jordan Starks, 225th Air Defense Squadron interface control technician. “This included Royal Thai Air Force F-16 fighter upgrades, tactical datalink modernization, and cyber tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs).”



While in Thailand, WADS members also engaged with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command J6 datalink subject matter experts on ideas for increased U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force link interoperability for homeland air defense. WADS naval connections made at CCIB 25-1 facilitated ongoing joint interoperability tests and TTP development.