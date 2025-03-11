Soldier reflects on Army journalism career, following Chicago Wolves recognition

ROSEMONT, Illinois – The Chicago Wolves honored Staff Sgt. David Lietz, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, in a Hometown Hero military recognition before the Chicago Wolves’ game against the Grand Rapid Griffins, March 8, 2025.



Lietz, an Army Reserve Soldier, has served around the globe as a public affairs specialist.



“I serve because I want to tell the story of the Army Reserve Soldiers,” said Lietz. “I’ve been fortunate to deploy three times and use my skills on real world missions.”



Lietz participated in several overseas training exercises to include North Wind training exercise in Japan, and two Bright Star missions in Egypt. From 2000 to 2001, Lietz served as a journalist at Eagle base in Tuzla, Bosnia, with stabilization force (SFOR) 8 during Operation Joint Forge.

From 2002 to 2003, Lietz served in Iraq and Kuwait with the 318th Press Camp Headquarters, based in Forest Park, Illinois. They operated a coalition press information center (CPIC) in Kuwait. The 318th Press Camp Headquarters accredited international broadcast and print journalist from around the world before they headed into Iraq to cover Operation Iraqi Freedom.



In 2005, Lietz left the service to raise and spend more time with his 2-year-old son, Steven. Nearly a decade later, Lietz felt it was time to continue his service and re-enlisted in the Army Reserve.



In 2017, Lietz deployed again to Kuwait and Iraq, serving in Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR).



“My most exciting mission was serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom,” said Lietz. “As someone who loves journalism, I had an opportunity to meet and talk with news correspondents from around the world, including Bob Woodruff from ABC News, CNN correspondent Richard Blystone and reporters from Asia and the Middle East.”



Lietz received an honor, on the ice, before the game while standing next to Wayne Messmer, professional singer, speaker, broadcaster, as he sang the National Anthem.



“It was amazing to stand in front of thousands of cheering hockey fans and salute the American flag while Wayne Messmer sang the National Anthem,” said Lietz. “I would like to tell any young person considering a career in journalism to consider a career in Army public affairs. It is an exciting opportunity, and you get a front row seat to capture all kinds of military exercises and develop stories about our nation’s Soldiers,” concluded Lietz.



He was accompanied by his family members, Maria and Steven, during the game, and witnessed the Wolves' thrilling 5-4 victory.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 16:29 Story ID: 492547 Location: ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier reflects on Army journalism career, following Chicago Wolves recognition, by SFC Edgar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.