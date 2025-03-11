Moody AFB Marks Inaugural Drop at New FEVER DZ

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.—An HC-130J Combat King II soared over the newly established FEVER Drop Zone, making history with an inaugural drop at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 21, 2025.



The launch of this new drop zone marks the beginning of a new chapter for enhanced training capabilities and combat air operations at Moody.



“The overall importance of FEVER DZ, especially from the rescue standpoint, is it gives us the freedom of maneuver to do the kinds of mission sets we need to do, and the space to be able to do it,” said Lt. Col. Richard Cuddhy, 347th Operations Support Squadron director of operations. “It gives us higher capability and lethality to train people to do what we need with kind of our own process, and be able to do drops when we need to do them.”



FEVER DZ is the result of a three-year initiative to establish a new drop zone, involving key steps such as identifying suitable land, conducting environmental assessments, and negotiating land-use agreements. Travis Cooley, 347th OSS land utilization manager for the landing and drop zone program, explained that the new drop zone aims to alleviate airspace congestion, provide a dedicated training area for proficiency, and meet the needs of multiple units.



“Oftentimes, when we do air drops at Grand Bay or Bemiss DZ, we are within the confines of the Grand Bay range, and we’re usually set doing them at night because that’s usually what our range time is – which we generally share with the HH-60s and other rescue assets,” said Lt. Col. Brian Ayers, 71st Rescue Squadron acting director of operations. “Having a new DZ, it allows us to add in dropping capabilities during the day, so we are not congesting the range space. It provides increased frequency for more drop opportunities.”



Cuddhy further explained that the new drop zone provides aircrews with a unique opportunity to mission plan for areas they may not have seen or previously conducted drops in. He noted that, during combat or exercise drops in different states or overseas, aircrews often don't have the chance to familiarize themselves with the area beforehand. This new drop zone adds significant value by offering realistic training opportunities.



The drop zone also enhances training for ground crews. Cuddhy said there are many advantages for ground crews, such as reduced time and distance for rigging and inspecting equipment, which allows for more efficient training and mission planning. The drop zone’s features and characteristics also push crews to be more precise in planning and execution.



Cuddhy explained how FEVER DZ is much smaller than the other two drop zones, which makes it better training for the crew because they’re used to the larger Bemiss DZ.



“FEVER DZ provides an opportunity for both the air and ground teams to work in an unfamiliar space,” said Staff Sgt. Keaton Watts, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster. “Developing comfort with the unknown is important in the rescue world because so much of what we do is reactive. You have to be ready to respond with 20% of the information.”



FEVER DZ represents not just a new phase of enhanced training and operational readiness, but also stands as a tribute to years of service in Afghanistan. The drop zone is named after the call sign 'Fever,' a symbol of the HC-130s' distinguished presence and vital missions in Afghanistan – honoring the legacy of those who served.



“Countless crew members of the rescue community have flown under the FEVER call sign in Afghanistan since the Global War on Terrorism began in 2001,” Watts said. “FEVER DZ is a testament to the dedication of the fixed wing rescue community, past and present.”



Ayers shared that on opening day of the drop zone, multiple people on the crew had been part of those significant operations in Afghanistan, so having that inaugural drop on the FEVER DZ with crews who were a part of the last FEVERs to fly in Afghanistan was pretty special.



Looking ahead, the new drop zone will play a crucial role in enhanced training. Its strategic location and proximity to the range open up new opportunities for collaboration with other units, such as the base defense group, and support their training needs. Ayers emphasized that the added flexibility will pave the way for increased integration training across multiple units and introduce varied challenge sets to better prepare crews for unpredictable real-world missions.



The success of FEVER DZ has also set the stage for additional drop and landing zones, with two more expected to be operational within the next year.



Cuddhy emphasized that the effort goes beyond expanding drop zones. Working with local landowners to lease land for military use fosters stronger community partnerships and provides other squadrons the opportunity to benefit from these training areas.

