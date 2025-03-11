DoDEA Americas First-Grade Students Build Imaginative Robots from Recyclables

Courtesy Photo | First-grade student proudly showcases her imaginative robot creation made from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | First-grade student proudly showcases her imaginative robot creation made from recyclable materials during the annual Robot Challenge at Pierce Terrace Elementary. These robots, while not functional, reflect the creativity, problem-solving skills, and environmental awareness fostered through the school’s STEAM-focused project. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

First-grade students at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Pierce Terrace Elementary on Fort Jackson, S.C. recently tested their creativity by designing and constructing helpful robots using their imagination and recyclable materials. This annual project, now in its third year, culminates the students' literary unit on technology while reinforcing environmental awareness and social responsibility.



The initiative, led by first-grade teacher Charlene Harris, combines elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) education with hands-on learning. "We wanted to stress using recyclable material and that it was a helpful robot," Harris said. "We wanted students to think beyond themselves—how their robots could help others."



Each student, with the support of their family, built a robot with the idea of assisting with everyday tasks. Though these robots exist as physical models, their functionality lives in the students' imagination. Some designs included robots to walk dogs, pick up trash at the beach, or even take out the garbage. One student incorporated a remote-controlled car into his design, allowing his robot to actually transport small items. "This was the best fun ever! My robot's name is Mr. Do My Chores, or MDMC for short. I want a robot that helps people do their chores like cleaning, cooking, and taking out the trash," said first-grader Qynntynn enthusiastically.



The project required students to present their robots on stage, explaining their construction process, materials used, and the intended purpose of their invention. Some were even encouraged to discuss why they chose specific materials, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.



Harris, a former STEAM educator, emphasized the importance of integrating art into traditional STEM education. "It was STEM, but we said, 'Let's add the A and make some STEAM!' Art helps children be creative and use their imagination alongside these more concrete skills," she explained. "Technology companies seek individuals who are well-rounded people who are creative and can interact, not just little robots."



The exercise nurtured creativity and instilled a sense of environmental stewardship. By repurposing materials that would otherwise be discarded, students gained a deeper understanding of recycling. "If we're only asking them to work with pencil and paper, we're stifling them instead of encouraging more exploration," Harris noted.



Beyond developing technical and artistic skills, the project reinforced an important lesson about innovation and the future. "You never know—one of these kids might be inspired actually to build a robot that can help people one day," Harris said. "I wanted them to see that you can be a scientist, be very concrete, but also bring a human element into your work—emotion, excitement, and imagination. Those are qualities that will take you far in life."



As the first graders proudly showcased their creations, it was clear that the project had accomplished its mission: fostering a love for learning, encouraging creative problem-solving, and shaping the minds of future innovators. And while their robots may not be able to cook dinner or clean the house just yet, they have certainly sparked big dreams and limitless possibilities.



