Naval Base Ventura County selected for free virtual mental health services through Talkspace pilot program

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar 11, 2025) – Talkspace, a behavioral health care company, has partnered with the U.S. Navy to launch a pilot program at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) to allow Sailors to access therapy and mental health care through Talkspace's licensed providers for free.



Talkspace provides care for a wide range of mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance use; but can also be used to get help for stress, relationships, parenting, or grief.



“Talkspace is a great opportunity for our Sailors to access mental health care and we’re excited about it this pilot program,” said Cmdr. Marvin Mitchell, director of psychological health, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Camp Pendleton. “There are currently 6 installations chosen for the pilot, and NBVC was selected due to its unique missions, platforms, and a widespread layout.”



Effective immediately, Sailors assigned to NBVC and perspective commands, along with their spouses/partners and dependents 13 and up, can sign up to get matched with a dedicated licensed provider and receive care through unlimited, asynchronous messaging therapy as well as live video sessions.



Mitchell says this program could also decrease the stigma of receiving care for mental health.



“We want to provide an easy mental health solution for service members who might otherwise have difficulties accessing care options,” said Mitchell. “All care takes place online, in a secure and encrypted platform, compliant with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act,”



Members can also get 24/7 access to Talkspace Go, a self-guided mental health program for additional resources and on-demand therapist-led content covering a wide range of topics from managing stress and burnout to navigating grief and improving relationships.



"Serving those who selflessly serve is a profound privilege and one that inspires our entire organization and network of providers,” said Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO, Talkspace. “We applaud the U.S. Navy's leadership for prioritizing the mental wellbeing of their service members and families and making care accessible and convenient from wherever they are.”



Mental fitness is essential to mission readiness and is one of the four core pillars of resiliency, alongside spiritual, social, and physical health. Maintaining a strong disposition in all these core pillars help service members bounce back much more effectively from adverse events in their lives and military career.



For more information visit NBVC Fleet and Family Support Center or https://www.talkspace.com/coverage/us-navy or https://www.talkspace.com/navalbaseventuracounty

