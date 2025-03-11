Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badge is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Fleet", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM).
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 15:18
|Story ID:
|492536
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
