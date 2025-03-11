Photo By Willie Kendrick | Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badge is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Fleet", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM). see less | View Image Page

Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badge is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Fleet", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM).