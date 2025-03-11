Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM) Identification Badge

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badge is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Fleet", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM).

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 15:18
    Story ID: 492536
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM) Identification Badge, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Identification Badge

