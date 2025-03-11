Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.11.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Identification badge is approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badge is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Navy", are centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON).

    This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Identification Badge, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Identification Badge

