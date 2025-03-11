Defense first, Airmen always

The safety blanket that an invisible force, a security force, provides is what keeps each person on the installation safe, often without them even noticing it. Airmen believe in security forces, and 1st Lt. Anthony Brown believes in his Airmen; a belief that was sparked in 2011.



Between college classes and basketball practice at Texas Wesleyan University, Brown was ready to redirect the trajectory of his life when he stumbled upon a U.S. Air Force Reserve recruiting table on campus. With no prior military experience, Brown took a risk to enlist into the world’s most lethal war-fighting force.



It didn’t take long for Brown to master his craft as an enlisted Defender, and to be noticed by his peers and leadership. One of Brown’s former commanders witnessed his transformational leadership abilities and asked if he had considered commissioning as an officer. With initial hesitation, Brown would soon see the value in a commission.



“Where do we (security forces) come from?” Brown said. “The answer is the U.S. Army. To master my craft, I decided to join the Army and get the whole perspective of the military police corps and where the field originated from.”



From Air Force to Army, Brown marks this opportunity to commission as a second lieutenant as one of the best decisions that he has ever made.



Early in his commission Brown admits that he still held onto the noncommissioned officer mindset. It took then Army Sgt. 1st Class John Cruz, one of Brown’s former troops and mentors, to pull him to the side and encourage him to take a step back from the enlisted Soldiers, see the maneuvers of his people from a different perspective and make decisions for the frontlines. This is exactly what his team needed from a leader at the time.



Brown would go on to lead the 212th Military Police Company as their platoon leader, facilitating ten soldiers to earn their Community College of the Air Force associate’s degrees, five members to receive their bachelor’s degrees and 17 to improve their physical training scores.



“These soldiers were some of the best fine fighting force you will ever see,” said Brown. “This team showed adaptability and that they can overcome anything that is thrown their way.”



After his tenure in the Army as a platoon leader, executive officer and staff member and being awarded the Order of the Marechauasse, which is the highest military police award that you can get in Army, Brown was ready to go home to the Air Force, but this time as an officer.



“I now have a whole new piece of what I can bring to the table,” said Brown. “I know what Airmen can bring, but now know how we can better ourselves by working alongside our Army partners and fighting in unison.”



Brown was eager to get back to security forces and prepare Airmen for the next fight.



“Given the demands of our mission, it is essential for leaders to skillfully manage their teams, make quick decisions in high-pressure scenarios, foster unit cohesion and prioritize the safety of both the base and its personnel,” said Senior Master Sgt. Dominic Martini, 910th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent. “All of this must be accomplished while maintaining exceptional standards of professionalism and combat ready Defenders.”



Now, as the 910th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, Brown focuses his time and efforts building up his team of Defenders while instilling readiness at every corner.



“Real-world scenarios and exercises are the best practice,” said Brown. “You can’t force readiness.”



This ready mindset is exactly how Brown focused his team during the recent Vice President of the United States JD Vance visit to YARS. Knowing this event was a no-fail mission, Brown, the 910th Security Forces Squadron leadership team, Defenders and other lead agencies took the bull by the horns and ensured a safe and successful vice president visit.



“In 2016, I had the opportunity to provide security for President Obama alongside then-enlisted Staff Sgt. Brown,” said Martini. “Now, as leaders equipped with the knowledge and experiences we've gained, we had the chance to approach this visit with confidence and make it successful.”



As a leader, Brown credits his motivation to the Airmen.



“For those that have kids, you say when you grow up you can be the next president, fighter pilot, doctor, lawyer or whatever; well, I see that in my Airmen,” said Brown. “I see this and I try to push them to be greater than they think that they can be.”



Taking his own advice, Brown plans to make the military a career while ensuring balanced and meaningful time with family, fitness and football. From Air Force to Army, enlisted to officer, Brown is ready to defend first and lead his Airmen always.

