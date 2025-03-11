Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corrections Specialist Security Badge is metal, gold in color, black lettering and

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Corrections Specialist Security Badge is metal, gold in color, black lettering and approximately 2 1/2 inch in height by 1 3/4 inch in width. Metal badges is stamped with raised insignia. The face of the badge has a right facing eagle perched atop a wreathed shield. The top scroll (line 1) is stamped U.S. Navy; the second scroll (line 2) is stamped corrections; the third scroll (line 3) is stamped specialist; and fourth scroll (line 4) is a black embossed star. The centerpiece is a fouled anchor.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 13:35
    Story ID: 492521
    Location: US
    This work, Corrections Specialist Security Badge, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Identification Badge

