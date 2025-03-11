Security Badge is metal, gold in color, black lettering and approximately 2 1/2 inch in height by 1 3/4 inch in width. Metal badges is stamped with raised insignia. The face of the badge has a right facing eagle perched atop a wreathed shield. The top scroll (line 1) is stamped U.S. Navy; the second scroll (line 2) is stamped corrections; the third scroll (line 3) is stamped specialist; and fourth scroll (line 4) is a black embossed star. The centerpiece is a fouled anchor.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 13:35
|Story ID:
|492521
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corrections Specialist Badge, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.