MacDill conducts NORE

Photo By Senior Airman Sterling Sutton | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing participated in a Nuclear...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sterling Sutton | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing participated in a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise (NORE) at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 6-9, 2025. Airmen participated in a variety of scenarios during the exercise, including processing through a personnel deployment function line and rapidly preparing multiple KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at a moment’s notice. As the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s number one mission, NORE participation ensures MacDill Airmen are prepared and ready to defend the nation from potential nuclear conflict. Mobility Airmen regularly participate in annual exercises and air refueling training missions to maintain readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing participated in a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise here March 6-9, 2025.



One of the most critical exercises that the U.S. Air Force conducts for mission readiness and operational effectiveness is the Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise (NORE), which tests the Air Force’s ability to respond to nuclear threats and execute strategic deterrence operations.



“The NORE exercise is all about teamwork and precision,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Caleb Mills, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator. “For the 6th Air Refueling Wing, it’s more than just an exercise; it's a chance for every Airman to step up, contribute and make a real impact. Every role, no matter the size, plays a part in keeping us mission ready and stronger as a team.”



Airmen participated in a variety of scenarios during the exercise, including processing through a deployment line at the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron and rapidly preparing multiple KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at a moment’s notice.



During the exercise, Airmen are observed and graded on their capability of safely and efficiently executing the mission.



“Safety is at the core of everything we do during the exercise,” said Lt Col. Benjamin Johnson, 6th Air Refueling Wing chief of safety. “From cargo loading and fast responses to executing operational procedures, we train to ensure every step is done with precision and accountability. Doing these operations safely ensures readiness and lethality for the Joint Force.”



As the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s number one mission, NORE participation ensures MacDill Airmen are prepared and ready to defend the nation from potential nuclear conflict. Mobility Airmen regularly participate in annual exercises and air refueling training missions to maintain a safe, effective, and ready nuclear deterrent.