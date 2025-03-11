Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Security Forces (NSF) Badge

    Navy Security Forces (NSF) Badge

    Security Badge is metal, gold in color, black lettering and approximately 2 1/2 inch

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Security Badge is metal, gold in color, black lettering and approximately 2 1/2 inch in height by 1 3/4 inch in width. Metal badge is stamped with raised insignia. The face of the badge has a right facing eagle perched atop a wreathed shield. The top scroll (line 1) is stamped "U.S. Navy"; The second scroll (line 2) is stamped Security; The third scroll (line 3) is stamped Forces; and the fourth scroll (line 4) is engraved with a four digit number by Defense Logistics Agency Support (DLA-TS). The centerpiece is the master-at-arms (MA) rating insignia.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 13:19
    Story ID: 492518
    Location: US
    Identification Badge

