Navy Security Forces (NSF) Badge

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Security Badge is metal, gold in color, black lettering and approximately 2 1/2 inch in height by 1 3/4 inch in width. Metal badges will be stamped with raised insignia. The face of the badge has a right facing eagle perched atop a wreathed shield. The top scroll (line 1) is stamped U.S. Navy; The second scroll (line 2) is stamped security; The third scroll (line 3) is stamped forces; and the fourth scroll (line 4) is engraved with a four digit number by Defense Logistics Agency Support (DLA-TS). The centerpiece is the master-at-arms (MA) rating insignia. see less | View Image Page