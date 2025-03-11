Navy Security Forces (NSF) Badge

Security Badge is metal, gold in color, black lettering and approximately 2 1/2 inch in height by 1 3/4 inch in width. Metal badge is stamped with raised insignia. The face of the badge has a right facing eagle perched atop a wreathed shield. The top scroll (line 1) is stamped "U.S. Navy"; The second scroll (line 2) is stamped Security; The third scroll (line 3) is stamped Forces; and the fourth scroll (line 4) is engraved with a four digit number by Defense Logistics Agency Support (DLA-TS). The centerpiece is the master-at-arms (MA) rating insignia.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 13:19
|Story ID:
|492518
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
