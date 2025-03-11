U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Withdraws Record of Decision for Chicago Area Waterway System Dredged Material Management Plan, Pursues Alternative Solutions

CHICAGO, IL – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) - Chicago District remains committed to maintaining a safe and fully functioning navigation system within Calumet Harbor and River. As part of this effort, USACE had previously developed a Dredge Material Management Plan (DMMP) and Environmental Impact Statement, approved in 2020, to support continued dredging operations necessary for maintaining commercial navigation. In 2021, Congress allocated funds to support the vertical expansion of the Dredge Material Disposal Facility, aligning with an operational plan that ensured the containment of dredged material while maximizing opportunities for beneficial reuse.



The State of Illinois recently informed USACE that it opposes the vertical expansion of the facility and will deny any required permits. As a result, USACE has decided to withdraw the Record of Decision for the DMMP. USACE intends to collaborate with the State of Illinois, City of Chicago, and the Illinois International Port District to identify whether there are any sustainable, feasible solutions for ensuring continued navigation.



“The Corps remains committed to maintaining commercial navigation in the Calumet Harbor, Calumet River, and the Cal-Sag Channel,” said COL Kenneth Rockwell, Commander of the Chicago District. “We will continue to work expeditiously with federal, state, and local partners to evaluate potential alternative solutions that ensure navigation remains a viable mode of transportation within the region.”



The removal of contaminated sediment from the Calumet Harbor and River benefits local citizens and provides for a safe and fully functioning navigation system between the Mississippi River and Great Lakes that supports the local, regional, and national economy.



For additional information, please contact USACE Chicago Public Affairs at 312-846-5330 or chicagodistrict.pao@usace.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 13:06 Story ID: 492517 Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Withdraws Record of Decision for Chicago Area Waterway System Dredged Material Management Plan, Pursues Alternative Solutions, by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.