Other Health Insurance: Why it matters

Photo By Brandy Ostanik-Thornton | Members of the Uniform Business Office at Bassett Army Community hospital go over...... read more read more Photo By Brandy Ostanik-Thornton | Members of the Uniform Business Office at Bassett Army Community hospital go over income collected from Other Health Insurance and goals for the upcoming month. By billing private insurance providers, UBO recoups funds that are reinvested into patient care, facility improvements, and medical readiness. In fiscal year 2024 alone, the UBO team at Bassett Army Community Hospital recovered over $1.8 million and are on track to bring in approximately $2 million this year. see less | View Image Page

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – When visiting a military treatment facility, patients may be asked a simple but crucial question: "Do you have other health insurance?" While some might wonder why this information is necessary, the answer is clear—it benefits both patients and the Military Health System.



The Military Health System provides care to service members, retirees, and their families, but it is also designed to work in conjunction with private insurance companies. When a patient has Other Health Insurance (OHI), such as a civilian employer’s health plan or private insurance, benefits can be coordinated to ensure costs are appropriately distributed.



By billing private insurance providers, the uniform business office recoups funds that are reinvested into patient care, facility improvements, and medical readiness. In fiscal year 2024 alone, the UBO team at Bassett Army Community Hospital recovered over $1.8 million and are on track to bring in approximately $2 million this year.



According to Ivy, this income helps our patients here locally.



“Money brought into MEDDAC-AK through OHI benefits Bassett and our outlying clinics across the state by putting that money back into our budget,” said Tyra Ivy, Chief of UBO at MEDDAC-AK. “Ultimately the income we bring in goes back into providing care to our patients."



OHI Benefits

Disclosing OHI does not increase out-of-pocket expenses for patients. Instead, it ensures the private insurance plan pays its share of medical costs, which helps sustain military healthcare resources.



For patients, using OHI can also result in long-term savings.



“UBO does not bill TRICARE beneficiaries, and when they use their OHI, it helps them to meet their deductible, which may save them money, if they are referred off post,” Ivy explained.



Additionally, accurate OHI information helps prevent billing errors and claim denials. When providers have up-to-date insurance details, claims are processed correctly, reducing administrative delays and potential out-of-pocket costs for patients.



Your Role in Keeping Records Accurate

To ensure the system works efficiently, beneficiaries should:

• Provide their OHI information/VA Coverage at every visit.

• Report any changes in insurance coverage to the military treatment facility and TRICARE.

• If utilizing VA benefits ensure authorization is complete and verify at check in.



“Patients provide their OHI by filling out form DD2569 annually and updating the information when checking in for appointments,” Ivy said. "While it is an annual requirement, we encourage patients to let us know any time they have changes to their OHI."



Working Together for a Stronger System

MEDDAC-AK is committed to providing world-class care to those who serve and their families. By sharing OHI information, patients play a vital role in supporting military healthcare operations, improving resources, and ensuring fiscal responsibility within the system.



The next time you check in for an appointment, take a moment to verify your insurance details. It’s a small step that makes a big impact—for you, for the military community, and for the future of military medicine.



For more information on TRICARE and OHI, visit www.tricare.mil.