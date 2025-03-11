HSC-26 conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Zachary Wickline | NORFOLK, Va. (March 6, 2025) – Two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, flown by Cmdr. Scott...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wickline | NORFOLK, Va. (March 6, 2025) – Two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, flown by Cmdr. Scott F. Chirgwin, the outgoing commanding officer of the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, and Cmdr. Michael Greenstreet, the incoming commanding officer, fly over the HSC-26 hangar during a change of command ceremony, March 6. During the flyover, the commanders read off their new orders over the radio. HSC-26 supports fleet operations with expeditionary logistics, combat search and rescue, and maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wickline) see less | View Image Page

The “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, stationed aboard Naval Station Norfolk, held a change of command ceremony on March 6, 2025, marking a transition of command leadership.



Following an airborne change of command flyover, Cmdr. Mike “Backstreet” Greenstreet, of Pylesville, Maryland, assumed all duties and responsibilities as the HSC-26 commanding officer from Cmdr. Scott Chirgwin, of Portland, Oregon, during a formal ceremony in the HSC-26 hangar.



Retired Cmdr. James “Wookie” Vega, longtime friend of Chirgwin and the ceremony’s guest speaker, addressed the audience and discussed the difference between doing and being.



“Each day we have to choose whether we just want to be a plane captain, to be a CDI, be a ‘Safe for Flight’, be a chief, a division officer, department head, XO or skipper, or we can decide to do,” Vega said. “We can certify, inspect, and lead. We can listen, learn, and act. Each day we can ask ‘am I content with being or doing,’ and then find the way to be a do-er rather than a be-er. This squadron must have a lot of do-ers, as the list of accomplishments is impressive.”

Vega then directed his comments to Chirgwin.



“I can guarantee that he fully understands that he did none of those things. What he did do, was remove as many barriers in your way as he could so that the Charger team could do all the amazing things that have gone on here during his tour. He did inspire, implore and uplift. He led,” Vega said.



During Chirgwin’s tour with HSC-26, he managed an exceptional flight hour program executing over 12,000 flight hours which led to qualifying 25 helicopter aircraft commanders, 21 functional check pilots, and 44 utility crewmen ahead of career milestone timelines. His actions in the management of 15 MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters and over 382 personnel ensured asset availability for a permanent three aircraft detachment in Manama, Bahrain, three embarked major deployments aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), multiple under-ways aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), three Defense Support of Civil Authority deployments, and eight independent sea detachments.

While speaking to his command for the final time, Chirgwin implored those he leaves behind to continue to take one specific action.



“Serve your people. The backbone of HSC-26 is the people who work here every day across all departments. They are the future of our enterprise. How they are forged through training, education and leadership will inform the success of a future Navy and sustained superior naval service,” Chirgwin said.



During remarks following his assumption of command, Cmdr. Greenstreet shared a few thoughts on the duty of the squadron and what it means to serve on the Charger team.



“We stand ever ready as a force for good - adapting, protecting, and serving wherever the mission demands. Ours is a labor of sacrifice, willingly given, because this country remains worth fighting for,” Greenstreet said. “We welcome all who share this commitment, understanding that together, we are stronger and greater than the sum of our individual efforts. We will do our duty and answer our nation’s call, unwavering, as long as it takes.”



HSC-26 trains pilots and aircrewmen to employ the MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter worldwide in a variety of missions, including fleet logistics support, search and rescue, medical evacuation, special warfare support, anti-surface warfare, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief and maritime interdiction operations. The squadron maintains the only full time forward deployed detachment of U.S. Navy helicopters based in Manama, Bahrain supporting the 5th Fleet area of responsibility as well as operates in support of deployed amphibious ready groups.