CRDAMC Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 25 years of healthcare excellence, a 99-percentile exam score

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Family Medicine Residency Program residents participate in a scenario emergency evacuation trauma-based exercise that tested residents' skills needed to take care of complex trauma patients, with faculty there to observe and assist, during a morning of training at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center March 5.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – As a leading Army Medical Treatment Facility, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has long provided outstanding healthcare to service members, their families, and veterans. This commitment to excellence extends beyond patient care to the vital education and training of our next generation of highly skilled resident professionals in the Family Medicine Residency Program.

On Feb 28, the program celebrated its 25th anniversary with a gathering of former and current program directors, graduates, faculty and residents for a day of Continuing Medical Education courses – a mix of fun activities, training and tours of the new and old hospitals.

“Without our residents we wouldn’t be here today, and without some people in this room we wouldn’t be here today, so it is my distinct honor to welcome you back to our Army Family Medicine Residency Program here at Fort Cavazos,” said Col. Meghan Raleigh, director, FMRP. “What makes this program truly exceptional is not our facilities, though they are outstanding, nor our curriculum, though it is cutting edge, it’s the people, particularly our residents past, present and future who embody the spirit and mission of Army medicine.”

The FMRP, which began at CRDAMC in 2020, is designed to provide comprehensive training to physicians after they have completed their medical school education. The program is an integral part of the Army Medical Department, ensuring that residents receive the hands-on experience, mentorship, and guidance they need to become competent, well-rounded Army family physicians. It is a rigorous, three-year program that bridges the gap between academic learning and independent practice, with a focus on military-specific healthcare needs for Soldiers, Retirees, and their dependents.

The program encompasses a variety of family medicine specialties, including sports medicine, family medicine obstetrics, geriatrics, hospitalist medicine, and faculty development; and relies on the specialties of internal medicine, surgery, psychiatry, obstetrics, pediatrics, and emergency medicine for its well-rounded education. Residents are exposed to a diverse range of clinical scenarios, from routine care to complex cases, providing a robust foundation for their future careers as Army physicians.

“Our residents work all over the hospital; they work in the clinic, in the medical surgery wards, and on the labor and delivery floor, so they work all over the hospital with a broad scope of practice,” said Cpt. Samantha Green, faculty and simulation director of the FMRP.

At the core of any FMRP are the resident physicians—individuals who have demonstrated a passion for medicine, a commitment to service, and a strong desire to serve in the Army’s healthcare system. These residents are not only advancing their medical knowledge and skills but also embody the values of duty, honor, and commitment that define the Army, added Raleigh.

“Testimony to the quality of our residents and our family residency program, amongst first-year family medicine residents across the nation, Cpt. Jacob Baehman, resident, CRDAMC, scored greater than 99 percent on the American Board of Family Medicine In-Training Exam, a test designed to replicate the board examination all family physicians must take upon graduating residency,” said Raliegh.

The residents practice the exam multiple times throughout residency leading up to the actual exam after graduating the program.

“I guess I did really well, but I’m still learning,” said Baehman. “It’s been an honor, and I’m humbled by the recognition from my peers and faculty.”

Baehman credits his test score and success to the faculty staff in the program and was recognized for his accomplishment earlier this month by III Armor Corps commander, Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral.

“I’m really grateful for the whole program. Dr. Raleigh is extremely supportive and helpful, and super approachable as a program director, which is a leadership style that is refreshing to see. All of the other residents are really friendly, and it’s a really supportive environment and I think that contributes to the success that they have.”

While the residents are the visible face of the program, there is an entire team of supporting staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure its success. From faculty instructors and mentors to administrative staff and clinical coordinators, every individual plays a crucial role in shaping the educational experience for the residents.

“We facilitate training and provide the equipment, and the faculty brings the experienced, certified doctorate level professionals and subject matter experts,” said Richard Silvia, administrator for the hospital’s simulation center and a simulation technician.

“We are able to change vital signs, open and close eyes on the mannequins, so they can see what impact their treatment is having on the patient,” said Steven Plante, simulation technician, CRDAMC.

Plante offered that each year group of residents has a different response when working with the simulator mannequins.

“It varies from year group to year group, because they’ve gone through four years of medical school and that’s the didactic part of it, but in residency it is a lot more hands on, so now they’re able to apply manually the things that they’ve learned in the classroom, and you can see the improvement from year to year or even week to week.”





As we continue to invest in our residents and staff, we are confident that CRDAMC will remain at the forefront of providing top-tier medical education and exceptional care for the service members and families, concluded Raleigh



