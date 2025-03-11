Spouse used Employment Readiness to find job she loves

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Being a military spouse isn’t for the faint of heart, especially when it comes to finding a new job after every permanent change of station.

Chelsea Brosnahan, an Air Force military spouse familiar with military moves and the uncertainty of the job market, found herself in need of new employment when she and her husband moved to Fort Johnson.

Brosnahan had been a GS employee and a Nonappropriated fund employee in the past, so she knew where to start looking. She browsed USA Jobs and was looking for a job at the front desk of a child development center.

“That’s what I was looking for because I loved it,” she said.

Brosnahan wasn’t finding what she wanted and applied for other jobs, but wasn’t getting anything.

“My husband was actually the one that directed me to ACS. He had heard about the resume classes and said I should check it out,” she said.

Brosnahan made an individual appointment with Stacey Delgado, Employment Readiness manager.

“She is wonderful. She gave me a lot of good tools to rebuild my resume. I discovered it wasn’t in the format the Army was looking for. So, I wrote a couple of versions and sent them to her. She critiqued them and helped me refine and polished my resume,” she said.

Brosnahan was looking for anything at this point, so she uploaded her brand-new resume and applied for an MWR manpower manager assistant job and got it. That means she helps keep track of all MWR employees.

“Everything you see on USA Jobs for Fort Johnson MWR has to come through me first. I’m the background person who makes sure everything is running smoothly,” she said.

She is the first face they see after onboarding, and she holds their hand through all the paperwork and question.

Brosnahan said she loves her job.

“I think the thing I love most about it is helping people,” she said.

Brosnahan said even though she knew how to search for a job, she still had things she could learn and encouraged other spouses to check out ACS Employment Readiness Program.

“Be open minded. Even if you think you know everything, you don’t. If someone is willing to help you, let them,” she said.

For more information call 337-531-1941.

