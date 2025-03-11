Iowa Air National Guard’s first cyber warrant officers selected

As the Air Force constantly evolves to meet the demands of modern warfare, cyber operations have become a critical frontier of national defense. In a historic achievement, the 132d Wing announced the selection of the first warrant officers back into the unit, January 15, 2025. Senior Master Sgt. Tanner Klinge and Master Sgt. Shane Cherniss were selected for the Air National Guard's cyber and information technology warrant officer program.



The Air Force reintroduced warrant officers in 2024, marking the first time in nearly 70 years that this rank has been offered. The reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the Air Force aims to address critical operational needs, while maintaining highly perishable skills, and leverage the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers. They will serve as technical experts, functional leaders, advisors, professionals, and risk managers, contributing to the overall proficiency of their organizations.



“This prestigious program is a significant milestone for our wing and the Air Force, as it underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in emerging technologies,” said Lt. Col. Eric Howg, 168th COS commander. “The reintroduction of warrant officers in this field addresses the evolving needs of our nation's cybersecurity landscape and positions us for success in this critical area.”



The Warrant Officer position is particularly significant, as it enables the best and brightest cyber and IT airmen to continue serving in a role that leverages their unique knowledge, skills, and abilities. This position recognizes individuals as leaders in their technical field, providing a well-deserved acknowledgement of their expertise. Furthermore, this recognition serves as a powerful incentive for airmen to remain in the Air Guard, as it parallels the recognition they have earned or could earn in the private sector. By offering this opportunity, the Air National Guard retains top talent, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within each organization.



“Stepping into this new role as a cyber warrant officer is more than just a promotion, it’s a commitment to defending our nation in a new era of warfare,” said Cherniss. “I’m proud to continue serving with the Iowa Air National Guard, protecting our networks, our airmen, and our mission with the same dedication and integrity that brought me here.”



The 168th COS warrant officers will each be assigned to the mission elements that are assigned different missions when mobilized. These mission elements deploy to Department of Defense installations throughout the globe and operate independently in the field. Warrant officers will serve as technical experts to their mission element lead who are ultimately responsible for the mission.



“Our warrant officers will also be important in preparing and training their assigned members on technical aspects of Cybersecurity ensure they are ready to do the mission,” said Howg.



For Klinge, being selected as a warrant officer is more than just a new job title; it’s a step in a lifelong journey shaped by those closest to him.



“My father retired as a CW-2 from the Army,” said Klinge. “Now that I have been selected as a Warrant Officer, I can continue our friendly competition by hopefully out-ranking him in the future.”



Candidates will undergo comprehensive training at the Warrant Officer Training School starting in the fall of 2024 or early 2025, which will be located at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, and will focus on equipping them with the necessary skills to excel in their new roles.

