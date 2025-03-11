Army Emergency Relief Breakfast Kicks off 2025 campaign

FORT JOHNSON, La. — The Army Emergency Relief breakfast kicked off the 2025 campaign Feb. 28 at Army Community Service.

Soldiers, family members and dedicated members of the Army community gathered to support a program that has, since 1942, supported the Army based on the premise of Soldiers helping Soldiers.

AER’s mission is to promote financial readiness and help Soldiers and Family members in times of need by providing grants, interest free loans and scholarships.

Just a few of the ways AER can help include:

Housing — utility and rent deposits, mortgages, small home repairs and more.

Personal vehicles — repairs, rental vehicles and car seats.

Medical — dental and medical expenses not covered by TRICARE, children’s cranial helmets and more.

AER also offers a Quick Assist Program that allows the chain of command to provide immediate assistance. A company commander or first sergeant can approve loans up to $2,000.

Those eligible include:

• Active-duty retired and medically retired Soldiers and their eligible dependents.

•Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers on active duty for more than 30 consecutive days and their eligible dependents.

•Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers who are retiring and receiving DFAS retired pay and their eligible dependents.

•Surviving spouses and children of Soldiers who died on active duty or as retirees.

AER has provided more than 2 billion in assistance since 1942.

Many of those in attendance raised their hands when asked if they had been helped by AER.

Spc. Luther Blount, one of the Soldiers who has benefitted from AER assistance, said the program helped him with his chosen career training.

“There were costs and unexpected challenges associated with that training. Thanks to an AER grant, I was able to cover those expenses. This allowed me to focus on my traing and gain the knowledge and experience I needed to succeed in my career,” Blount said. “It gave me peace of mind that I was able to take full advantage of these career opportunities. I want to express my deepest gratitude to AER.

Blount also encouraged his fellow Soldiers to explore these resources.

As a private and a recently divorced single mom trying to make ends meet, Staff Sgt Jessica Lattimore also received help from the AER program.

“AER gave me a loan that helped me reset some of my payments and spread them out enough that I was able to survive for the whole month and have my boys still be comfortable,” Lattimore said. “Because of AER and being able to reset my finances, I was able to continue on in the Army. I’m a staff sergeant now and I love my job.”

Col. Mark Andres, acting commanding officer of JRTC and Fort Johnson, said AER helps Army Soldiers in need based on the generosity of other Soldiers.

Andres said Fort Johnson didn’t do too well last year because we didn’t meet the installation’s goal.

“Last year at Fort Johnson, AER helped 247 active-duty service members and their families to just shy of $240 thousand, but our active-duty contributions to AER were only half of the $78 thousand total,” he said.

Andreas challenged Soldiers to do better this year.

“I think that we, as active-duty military, can contribute our heart. The potential for us to help each other is huge,” he said.

As the breakfast ended, Soldiers began filling out their contribution cards.

For more information call 866-878-6678 or visit www.aerhq.org.

At Fort Johnson, call ACS at 337-531-1941.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 11:50 Story ID: 492503 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Emergency Relief Breakfast Kicks off 2025 campaign, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.