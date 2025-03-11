Recruiting Command Badge (with Gold Wreath)

Photo By Willie Kendrick | A gold metallic wreath surrounding a metal badge embossed with the wording "United...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | A gold metallic wreath surrounding a metal badge embossed with the wording "United States Navy," "Recruiting Command" and two stars. The center of the badge contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel seal. Subsequent awards are signified by silver stars added to the wreath and a gold star is issued in lieu of three silver stars. see less | View Image Page

A metal badge embossed around the outer area with the wording "United States Navy," "Recruiting Command" and two stars. The center of the badge contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel seal. Excellent performance meeting criteria set by COMNAVCRUITCOM is acknowledged with the addition of a gold metallic wreath and gold or silver stars. Subsequent awards are signified by silver stars added to the wreath and a gold star is issued in lieu of three silver stars. All recruiters, officer and enlisted, serving in assigned recruiting billets in the direct recruiting production chain are eligible for the gold wreath award. Wear the wreath only while assigned to recruiting bil­lets designated by COMNAVCRUITCOM.