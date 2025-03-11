Do it now: Don’t fear weapons registration

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Over the past few months, there have been several incidents in which Soldiers, Family members or civilians were apprehended for possessing unregistered, concealed, loaded or prohibited weapons in their vehicle, quarters or in their physical possession.

“Most of these incidents could have been prevented if those personnel had followed the installation’s established weapons registration policy,” said Gregory W. Funderburk, Directorate of Emergency Services deputy director.

Fort Johnson Regulation 190-3 outlines the post policy on the registration, possession and use of privately owned weapons and ammunition on the installation. According to the regulation, all privately owned weapons stored on, or transported through the post must be registered.

Weapons Registration is performed at the Visitor Control Center, next to the main gate on Entrance Road. Registering a weapon only takes a few minutes, and the process can be started from your computer. Gun owners can follow the link to the Visitor Center for more information and the weapons registration form:

https://home.army.mil/johnson/4717/2908/5017/FJ_FORM_563_Registration_of_Personal_Firearms_2.pdf.Download Fort Johnson Form 563. Once filled out, the form should be reviewed and approved by the unit commander. The registration form can then be dropped off at the Visitor Center to complete the process. Do not bring the weapon to the Visitor Center.

Active Duty members in a permanent change-of-station status who reside on the installation must register their weapon(s) with DES within 24 hours of arrival. Those who purchase a weapon at the Fort Johnson Exchange are required to temporarily register their weapon during the purchase process.

Funderburk said many personnel were under the impression they would get apprehended or in trouble with their chain of command if they tried to register weapons that had been on post but not registered.

“This is simply not true. DES does not validate when the weapon was purchased or acquired,” Funderburk said. “We just want to assist Soldiers, family members and civilians in doing the right thing.”

Funderburk also said, although he couldn’t speak for individual commanders, he would hope that all commanders on the installation would support any Soldier with registering their weapons, no matter when they were acquired.

“If you frequent Fort Johnson, then you know that the installation has an effective Random Anti-terrorist Program that involves vehicle inspections,” Funderburk said. “Don’t be the one that gets caught at an access control point with an unregistered weapon.”

Funderburk frequents the MWR shooting range on Post.

“Because of that, I keep a copy of my weapons registration in my glove box and my shooting bag,” he said.

DES wants to raise weapons registration awareness for all. Look for more articles on weapons registration in the Guardian throughout the month of February.

For more information on weapons or weapons registration contact the DES Physical Security Division at 531-7756/7907, or the Visitor Center at 337-531-0380.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 Story ID: 492500 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US