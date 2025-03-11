III Armored Corps Soldiers Shine at Houston Rodeo’s Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Houston -- Soldiers from III Armored Corps attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day, March 5, 2025, one of the nation’s largest rodeos celebrating military service and honoring veterans.



“Events like these are important because it shows the community that we’re more than just the uniform,” said Maj. Ryan Todd, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command’s civil affairs and community relations officer. “It’s about making that connection with the people and the military.”



To kick off the event, servicemembers were able to enjoy free barbeque while meeting with local veterans, players from the Houston Texans NFL team, Houston key leaders and listen to live music from the 1st Marine Division Band, 1st Marine Division.



“Allowing our leadership to engage with key leaders in the community allows us to establish those relationships and connections,” said Todd.



After dining, servicemembers and attendees were able to witness a special event, an enlistment and re-enlistment ceremony with approximately 500 participants from various military branches.



“There’s an unbroken chain, going back 250 years that we continue adding links to,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, commanding general of III Armored Corps. “These 500 service men and women standing in front of me are the newest caretakers of that legacy.”



Marking the initial and continuation of many servicemember’s vow to defend our country, Lt. Gen. Admiral administered the oath in the presence of their families, friends and attendees.



After the oath, servicemembers were able to enjoy rides, food and other activities throughout the fairgrounds before the final rodeo show.



To start the rodeo, III Corps and 13th ACSC command teams rode in on horseback for the official grand entry, followed by a rappelling demonstration by the 7th Special Forces Group and a concert featuring country singer Riley Green.



This is the fourteenth year that the Armed Forces Appreciation Committee has held Armed Forces Appreciation Day, continuing to strengthen the relationship between our servicemembers and the local community.



“Houston isn’t just a city to us, it’s a home away from home, it's a place where our Soldiers, veterans, and families are embraced and supported,” said Col. Sean Kelly, 13th ACSC commander. “That partnership is invaluable, and we are grateful to be part of this great community.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 11:23 Story ID: 492498 Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Armored Corps Soldiers Shine at Houston Rodeo’s Armed Forces Appreciation Day, by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.