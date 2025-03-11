Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting Command Badge

    03.11.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    A metal badge embossed around the outer area ­with the wording "United States Navy," "Recruiting Command" and two stars. The center of the badge contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel seal, and is approximately 2 inches in diameter. This badge is worn by all military personnel while assigned to duty with the Navy Recruiting Command. In addition, COMNAVCRUITCOM and COMNAVRESFOR recruiting personnel and PCN-1 (Recruit Procurement) instructors may be authorized by their respective commands to wear the Recruiting Command Identification Badge during recruiting duty or recruiter instructor duty. The metal badge may be worn on uniforms requiring large medals or ribbons, during, and after the period of assignment. The regular size medal badge may only be worn on the NWU Type III during the period of assignment.

