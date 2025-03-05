How to FLEX: Naval Station Rota Partners with City of Rota to Share Language Immersion

ROTA, SPAIN (March 5, 2025) - Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s Foreign Language Exchange (FLEX) program pairs Americans and Spaniards together to inspire in-depth conversations that increase understanding of one another’s country, culture, and languages. FLEX is sponsored by the Intercultural Relations (ICR) program, which is a part of the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), and helps newly reported personnel and their families acclimate to their new surroundings. The ICR leadership also works with the City of Rota to garner participation from Spaniards in the local community.

“It’s been nice to interact with some new people and just start to set up the ability to have someone to speak more Spanish with, to improve our vocabulary, and get outside of the normal day to day bubble.” said Lt. Matthew Stein, a participant and an emergency room doctor at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota. “I’m excited to hang out with some people we met today and I’m happy that they have this program to helps us expand our horizons a little bit.”

The FLEX program’s objective is to link U.S. and Spanish individuals and families for the purpose of exchanging information about each other’s culture and way of life. They also have the opportunity to practice conversational Spanish and English, respectively, with each other which allows everyone to get acquainted, put faces to names, and help the facilitators identify the appropriate groups and counterparts to become language partners.

“We try to make it possible for them to meet once a week or at a time that they have available to practice the language as well as learn about both cultures.” said Leo Varela Rodriguez, one of the directors of the program.

Not only does learning about language by meeting as individuals or groups in their free time make it easier for participants to have a smooth transition to their new community, but they also learn valuable information about the customs and history of their respective worlds.

“I was a part of the program a few years ago, not only to improve my English but to know new people” said Rocio Ruiz Bravo, a previous participant and a director of the program representing the City of Rota.

If you are interested in joining FLEX, ask about the program or request to speak to ICR directors Leo Varela Rodriguez and Maria Isabel Siles Jaen at the FFSC front desk in Building 3293 or over the phone at 727-3232. For off-base assistance, you can go to the Welcome to Rota Office in front of Rota Gate to receive more information.

