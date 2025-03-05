USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, unit partners incorporate Army modernization into future property plans

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Col. Jeffery Higgins, hosted the winter Real Property Planning Board (RPPB) Council of Colonels Engagement Meeting at the workforce development center Feb. 18. The RPPB is a forum for the garrison to align infrastructure priorities with tenant unit and mission partner leaders while incorporating forecasted personnel growth, organizational changes and the Army’s modernization efforts.



Higgins said the Council of Colonels meeting is a key step in the process of building real property plans aligned with the priorities of the Senior Responsible Officer (SRO), Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, 21st Theater Security Command commander, and the Senior Commander (SC), Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander.



“This is where leaders engage in open dialogue, much like a city council meeting, to make informed decisions that will directly impact the future of our installations,” Higgins said.



The full RPPB takes place in the spring, where the garrison team, tenant unit leaders and mission partners formally present their agreed-upon project priorities to the SRO and SC. These priorities are then integrated into the overall garrison Facility Investment Plan (FIP) listing.



