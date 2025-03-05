I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Ms. Brittney Perkins

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Ms. Brittney Perkins, a General Schedule Civilian, serves as the Patient Safety...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Ms. Brittney Perkins, a General Schedule Civilian, serves as the Patient Safety Manager aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Perkins collaborates with staff at the facility to ensure the delivery of high-quality care while proactively minimizing risks, errors and harm to patients. see less | View Image Page

A staff member serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point makes the safety of patients receiving medical care her daily mission.



Ms. Brittney Perkins, a General Schedule Civilian, serves as the Patient Safety Manager aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and ensures the facility meets rigorous standards for top-tier care.



“Patient safety is at the heart of our daily operations,” said Perkins. “Supporting our mission to return service members to their duties relies heavily on our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient safety”



As part of her daily duties and responsibilities, Perkins collaborates with staff at the facility to ensure delivery of high-quality care while proactively minimizing risks, errors and harm to patients. She investigates safety-related events to prevent recurrence while training staff members to spot risks early.



Perkins also spearheads the clinic’s observance of National Patient Safety Week 2025, which runs from March 9 to March 15.



National Patient Safety week is crucial to educating staff on a fundamental principle of our mission here at the clinic, said Perkins. The week highlights and celebrates our ongoing commitment to patient safety, she continued.



As part of the week’s celebration, Perkins developed a March Madness-style bracket to engage staff members. The friendly competition will prepare staff for an anticipated accreditation visit, pitting them against each other with safety-related questions as winners advance each day toward a championship.