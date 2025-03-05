Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Division Commander Badge with Gold Wreath Award

    03.11.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    The Recruit Division Commander (RDC) badge with Gold Wreath Award, has a gold wreath bordering the (RDC) badge. A white scroll with the word "Excellence" in gold inside the gold wreath is embossed in gold lettering with the words "Division Commander" on blue background. The center contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel Seal, on a white background encircled by gold link. The metal badge may be worn on uniforms requiring large medals or ribbons during and after the period of assignment. The metal badge may be worn on uniforms requiring large medals or ribbons during and after the period of assignment.

    This work, Recruit Division Commander Badge with Gold Wreath Award, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

