Recruit Division Commander Badge with Gold Wreath Award

The Recruit Division Commander (RDC) badge with Gold Wreath Award, has a gold wreath bordering the (RDC) badge. A white scroll with the word "Excellence" in gold inside the gold wreath is embossed in gold lettering with the words "Division Commander" on blue background. The center contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel Seal, on a white background encircled by gold link. The metal badge may be worn on uniforms requiring large medals or ribbons during and after the period of assignment.