The Recruit Division Commander (RDC) badge with Gold Wreath Award, has a gold wreath bordering the (RDC) badge. A white scroll with the word "Excellence" in gold inside the gold wreath is embossed in gold lettering with the words "Division Commander" on blue background. The center contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel Seal, on a white background encircled by gold link. The metal badge may be worn on uniforms requiring large medals or ribbons during and after the period of assignment. The metal badge may be worn on uniforms requiring large medals or ribbons during and after the period of assignment.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 10:02
|Story ID:
|492482
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Division Commander Badge with Gold Wreath Award, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.