Recruit Division Commander Badge

The Recruit Division Commander (RDC) badge is worn by all personnel possessing NEC 8RDC and assigned to duty as a Recruit Division Commander at a Recruit Training Command. The metal badge is a gold rope that borders the RDC badge. A black band inside the gold rope is embossed in gold lettering with the words "Division Commander." The center contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel Seal, on a white background encircled by gold link, and approximately 2 inches in diameter. The metal badge may be worn on uniforms requiring large medals or ribbons during and after the period of assignment. The metal badge may be worn on uniforms requiring large medals or ribbons during and after the period of assignment.