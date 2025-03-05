March Honorary MAINEiac

BANGOR AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (March 7, 2025) -- The 101st Air Refueling Wing welcomed a trio of distinguished University of Maine faculty members to its Bangor facilities this past week, bestowing upon them the title of "Honorary MAINEiacs" in a special ceremony. Mr. Mike DeVito, Director of Player Development for the University of Maine and retired 9-year NFL defensive lineman, Director and Graduate Coordinator in the International Affairs department and retired U.S. Navy Captain James Settele, and university Athletic Director Mr. Jude Killy made the trip from Orono to meet with members of the 101st ARW and tour the base, strengthening the longstanding partnership between the military unit and the University of Maine.



The event highlighted the deep ties between the 101st ARW and the university, a relationship built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to community service. The visitors were greeted with a warm reception, including a tour of the wing’s state-of-the-art facilities and a firsthand look at the KC-135 Stratotanker, the backbone of the unit’s air refueling mission. Airmen from the 101st shared stories of their service, while the faculty members offered insights into their own experiences and contributions to education and leadership.



“I understand and appreciate what the 101st means to national security”, said retired U.S. Navy Captain James Settele. “To meet the men and women who are a part of that group and emphasize to them how important their mission is as well as take what I learned today back to the classroom is so meaningful to me.”



Capt. Settele expressed the importance of connecting his experience at the 101st with his position in the International Affairs department at the university.



“I have graduate students who are all invested in security and diplomacy, and I believe the MAINEiacs do an amazing job of not only upholding national security, but representing what it means to be a professional in their craft and leaders by example.”



Mike DeVito, who spent nine seasons in the NFL, emphasizes the role that premier leadership found at the 101st played into why he chose to visit us.



“One thing I love about my opportunity at UMaine is that I get to help develop leaders, whether that be on the field or off,” said DeVito. “I believe that there are no better leaders than the ones at the 101st and the men and women who serve this country. Being able to experience that firsthand and bring it back with me to my players at the university is such a valuable opportunity, and being named as an Honorary MAINEiac is something I take with great pride.”



The visit included a brief ceremony where the trio received lapel pins to signify their honorary status, a nod to the 101st ARW’s nickname, the "MAINEiacs." For the Airmen, it was an opportunity to showcase their mission and connect with community leaders who inspire the next generation.



“To be able to kick off our Honorary MAINEiac program with these three individuals today has been such an honor,” said 1st Lt. Baylee Smith, Executive Officer at the 101st ARW. “We hope that what we were able to accomplish here today can foster greater connections between the 101st and UMaine, as well as open the door to the rest of the community and increase their awareness about what we do out here and promote the opportunity to grow the MAINEiac family.”



The 101st ARW has a proud history of community engagement, and this visit serves to bridge the gap between military service and civilian life. The wing looks forward to continuing its strong relationship with the University of Maine, exploring new opportunities for collaboration, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.



(U.S. Air National Guard Story by Staff Sgt. Erick Green)

