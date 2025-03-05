Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Optimizes Efficiency in Provider Certification Training

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (March 10, 2025) – In an ongoing commitment to enhancing patient care and operational efficiency, the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is proud to announce a new initiative led by Ms. Kathleen Keister, a dedicated Nurse Educator in the Department of Education, Training, and Research (DETR). This initiative focuses on the recertification of healthcare providers in both Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) to maximize training efficiency and minimize downtime for medical personnel.



Ms. Keister has proactively identified healthcare providers whose BLS certifications are set to expire within the same month as their ALS training. To streamline the training process, she has implemented a blended learning model that allows for both certifications to be renewed in a single classroom session. Pre-identified participants complete an online component for both BLS and ALS before attending an in-person hands-on testing session.



This innovative approach not only ensures that our healthcare providers are up-to-date with their essential life-saving skills but also significantly reduces the time they spend away from direct patient care. By consolidating training into one cohesive session, providers are able to reclaim four hours of clinical time, ultimately enhancing access to high-quality care for our patients.



“At ATAMMC, our priority is to deliver the best care possible while supporting our dedicated healthcare professionals. This initiative reflects our commitment to not only meet but exceed the training needs of our staff,” said Lt. Col. Rebecca Caro, Director for Education, Training, and Research. “We are grateful for Ms. Keister’s leadership in developing this efficient training solution, which ultimately benefits both our providers and the patients they serve.”



The implementation of this training initiative underscores ATAMMC's ongoing dedication to excellence in military healthcare, education, and readiness. With a focus on continuous improvement, the medical center aims to provide its personnel with the critical resources and training necessary to respond effectively in emergency situations.

