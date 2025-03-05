Career Counselor Badge

Photo By Willie Kendrick | A metal badge with the “United States Navy” “Career Counselor”, and two stars...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | A metal badge with the “United States Navy” “Career Counselor”, and two stars embossed around the outer area of the face of the badge. The lettering on the metal badge is gold and set in a blue background. The center of the badge contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel seal, and is approximately 2 inches in diameter. see less | View Image Page

A metal or embroidered badge with the “United States Navy” “Career Counselor”, and two stars embossed around the outer area of the face of the badge. The lettering on the metal badge is gold and set in a blue background. The center of the badge contains an eagle design, similar to the Bureau of Naval Personnel seal, and is approximately 2 inches in diameter. Badge may be worn by all personnel in the Navy Counselor (NC) rating assigned as Command Career Counselor, all personnel possessing NEC 806R (Career Information Program Advisor) designated in writing as the Command Career Counselor, and Instructors of Command Career Counselor Course (CIN): (A-501-0011) and (R-501-0005). Additionally, active and reserve component personnel possessing NEC 807R (Reserve Career Information Program Advisor) and designated in writing as Command or Unit Career Counselor at a Naval Reserve Activity who have successfully completed the Career Information Course (CIN: R-501-0005) are authorized to wear the badge. The metal badge may also be worn by commanding officers, executive officers, and officers designated full-time retention officers on the staffs of the Chief of Naval Operations, fleet commanders-in-chief, and type commanders. Those eligible to wear both Career Counselor and Navy Fleet/Force/Command Master Chief badges may only wear the latter unless specific permission to wear both has been granted by the Chief of Naval Operations.