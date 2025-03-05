Team Mildenhall 1SGTs stay up to date on standards

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – Team Mildenhall first sergeants and medical staff from the 48th Medical Group, RAF Lakenheath met here, recently. First sergeants invited medical personnel to have an open discussion about the recent updates to the U.S. Air Force shaving policy and the new shaving waiver process.



First sergeants, also known as “first shirts”, advise commanders on the readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure a mission-ready force, and it is important for them to be knowledgeable about policy updates.



“Talking directly to the first shirts about these new policy changes allows for that direct connection with the commanders,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Miguel Serrano, 48th MDG physician assistant. “They are able to inform service members about the upcoming changes and can enforce them.”



First sergeants are an integral member of squadron command staff, and this meeting served to clarify how they can help maintain standards within their squadrons and across the installation.



“One of our main priorities is to make sure that we have a ready and fit fighting force, and all things that encompass medical are a part of that,” said Master Sgt. Michael Debord, 100th Communications Squadron first sergeant. “Keeping up to date with the medical profiling process is important, so our members are healthy and able to deploy.”



The new shaving profile guidance took effect March 1, 2025, and distinguishes between mild, moderate and severe cases of pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB). In addition to the guidance, the Air Force Medical Service is providing additional information, consistent across the Department of Defense, to educate providers and patients on grooming techniques, treatment methods, and temporary and permanent profile exemptions.



According to the memorandum, permanent and extended duration shaving profiles are generally reserved for severe cases, while mild-to moderate cases may benefit from more frequent management, follow-ups, and temporary profiles.



While all current shaving profiles remain valid, shaving-related profiles will expire 90 calendar days after the individual’s next periodic health assessment. The 90-day window equips Airmen and Guardians with time to schedule and complete an appointment with their healthcare provider to reevaluate the condition.



Following the review of the new policies, first sergeants are now prepared to disseminate the information provided by the 48th MDG to their command teams and Airmen to ensure they follow Department of the Air Force instruction.



More importantly, Airmen have the resources available to learn about the new shaving waiver process and what they need to do to manage their health.

