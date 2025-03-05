Proficiency & Contingency Readiness: 100th Force Support Squadron

RAF MILDENHALL, England – Gone are the days of closing up shop for a training day. The 100th Force Support Squadron is diving head first into a direction reminiscent of previous decades. The focus is on readiness, the warrior ethos and combat proficiency, with the newly tacked on goal of keeping customer service and manning open base-wide.



The 100th FSS Sustainment Services Flight has been embracing this new direction, with scheduled contingency and proficiency readiness days already completed.



“We went into minimal manning, and kept our facilities at 24/7 access with food operations remaining the same,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Carlos A. Rivera, 100th FSS Sustainment Services Flight commander. “We split the training into two seperate weeks so that we could get 100% of our personnel completely certified by the end of the timeline. With that schedule there were very minimal impacts to the mission and the rest of the base population.”



This balance means departments that rely on direct customer interaction, such as dining facilities, fitness centers, and personnel support offices, will be attempting to maintain operational availability while enhancing their readiness.



“I believe it will boost their sense of purpose within our Air Force specialty code,” added Rivera. “These are the Airmen you see working day in and day out, serving in the dining facility, and working in the fitness centers. It’s not often that the rest of the base knows that 100th FSS personnel are the ones that are on call and ready to go.”



While balancing training with work schedules, the 100th FSS is also the team called in for search and recovery during major incidents and disasters.



“When disaster strikes or when loved ones go missing, it is our search and recovery team - trained, dedicated and resolute - who lead the way to restore closure and bring hope,” said Rivera. “The work of search and recovery professionals isn't just about locating an individual's remains and personal effects. It's about preserving dignity, ensuring safety and supporting our fallen brothers and sisters in arms.”



The sustainment services flight assembled portable shelters in the mornings and conducted multiple search and recovery lines in the afternoon. After clearing debris and investigating a field, the team went into the forest containing a mock aircraft crash. Debris and artificial bodily remains were scattered around the forest floor. It was a stark reminder that the Airmen assigned to the 100th FSS are much more than what meets the eye when inside our facilities.



“These operations require precision, compassion, and often immense physical and emotional resilience,” said Rivera. “It is our responsibility to remain ready – and ready we will be.”



This evolution in the approach to readiness reflects a broader commitment to improving manning efficiency while fostering a culture of preparedness. The 100th FSS continues to support the mission by ensuring Airmen receive meaningful, practical training without sacrificing the essential services that sustain the base.



As the 100th ARW strengthens its readiness posture, Airmen can expect a training environment that mirrors the realities of modern warfare, preparing them to execute the mission with precision, agility and resilience.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 04:59 Story ID: 492463 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Proficiency & Contingency Readiness: 100th Force Support Squadron, by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.