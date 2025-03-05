2ID engineers observe capabilities of underwater drone for Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner | Two commercial aquatic drones are stationed before a training demonstration during...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner | Two commercial aquatic drones are stationed before a training demonstration during Freedom Shield 25 at a training area near the Imjin River in Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, March 11, 2025. The demonstration showcases the capabilities of cutting-edge underwater vehicles to enhance operational readiness. Freedom Shield 2025 is a multi-domain military training program that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyberspace elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat situations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers of 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, had the opportunity to observe a unique kind of drone, which potentially could enhance operational readiness.



Contractors conducted a hands-on demonstration of commercial underwater vehicles at a training area as part of Freedom Shield 25, a peninsula-wide exercise with the Republic of Korea government and U.S. forces.



The underwater aquatic drones can collect data and carry payloads, according to the company’s website. The drone is portable and can be launched in a variety of ways from different areas.



The aquatic drones can collect data on water depth, directional information for rivers, coastlines and inland waterways along with temperature, according to the company. The information could potentially be useful to Eighth Army units in situations like wet-gap crossings and other water operations.



United States Air Force personnel from the 607th Combat Weather Squadron based out of Camp Humphreys, South Korea, also attended the demonstration.



Eighth Army strives to remain on the cutting edge of warfighting capabilities and inviting new technology contractors to demonstrate their products could help inform command decision makers when it comes to equipment acquisition.



For more information, contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at 0503-355-8275 or 010-4142-1036.