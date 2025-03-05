NAVFAC Hawaii Employee Development Program Continues to Foster Leadership Skills

Photo By Theanne Tangen | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii hosted a graduation...... read more read more Photo By Theanne Tangen | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii hosted a graduation ceremony on January 28, 2025, for eight employees who completed the Employee Development Program (EDP) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Pictured in the back row: EDP Program Coordinator Jeremy Mitchell, Shaun Flores, Charlotte Rangel, Daniel Watkins, and William Kelsey. In the front row: EDP Program Advisor Shaylyn Andres, Jamie Lum, Gwen Younts, Galen Santana, Robert Duquette, and EDP Co-Coordinator Dayna Yoshizaki. The Employee Development Program is a homegrown, exclusive initiative that plays a key role in NAVFAC Hawaii’s commitment to fostering professional growth. Over the course of one year, the program equips participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to advance their careers while strengthening the overall workforce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Theanne Tangen) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — HONOLULU, HI – NAVFAC Hawaii’s Employee Development Program (EDP) continues to provide valuable career enhancement opportunities for its employees, offering training and development experiences to broaden understanding of various functions within the organization and prepare employees for future supervisory and leadership role.



As a homegrown and exclusive program, the Employee Development Program has been a key part of NAVFAC Hawaii’s commitment to professional growth and development. The program spans one year and equips participants with the necessary skills and insights to advance their careers while strengthening the workforce as a whole.



The most recent class of participants graduated on January 28, marking another milestone in the program’s ongoing success. A new class of eight employees has already begun their journey, continuing the tradition of fostering leadership and career development at NAVFAC Hawaii.



“The Employee Development Program challenged me to step outside of my comfort zone and embrace opportunities to grow not only as an employee but also as an individual,” said Daniel Watkins, EPD participant. “Balancing my responsibilities as a professional, a fiancée, and a parent has always been a priority. Through the program, I have learned the value of time management and prioritization, which have allowed me to excel in all areas of my life.”



2024 Cadre:

• Robert Duquette – Instrument Mechanic (High Voltage) Leader, Mentor: Ragan Shirai

• Shaun Flores – Environmental Protection Specialist, Mentor: Brandon Nakata

• William Kelsey – Supervisory Construction Manager, Mentor: Ian Morikawa

• Jamie Lum – Architect (Design Manager), Mentor: Joanna Victorino

• Charlotte Rangel – Supervisory Remedial Project Manager, Mentor: Julie Weinstein

• Galen Santana – Engineering Equipment Operator, Mentor: Tim Peris

• Daniel Watkins – Carpenter Technician, Mentor: Sauaina Nautu

• Gwen Younts – SA/ACO Lead Project Manager, Mentor: Andre Lee



Program Highlights include bi-weekly, two-hour group meetings for collaborative learning, briefings that provide insight into NAVFAC Hawaii’s divisions and operations, and carefully selected reading and presentation assignments to deepen knowledge and enhance communication skills. Participants also gain hands-on experience through job shadowing, allowing them to better understand various roles within NAVFAC Hawaii. Additionally, there is an opportunity to engage with senior managers for valuable career insights and advice.



“We are proud to offer the Employee Development Program as part of our ongoing commitment to employee growth,” said Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer of NAVFAC Hawaii. “The program has consistently developed the next generation of leaders by providing employees with a well-rounded understanding of NAVFAC’s operations and leadership practices.”