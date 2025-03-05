Guam honors Army unit for school cleanup efforts

Courtesy Photo | Task Force Talon Soldiers on February 21, 2025 were recognized with Certificates of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Task Force Talon Soldiers on February 21, 2025 were recognized with Certificates of Achievement by the Guam Governor’s office. The certificates were presented to the Soldiers by Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BLAZ, Guam -- Local National Guard members serving with Task Force Talon were honored Tuesday as Guam's top volunteer organization, recognized for their efforts to restore and maintain public spaces across the island following last year's devastating Typhoon Mawar.



Soldiers from Task Force Talon were recognized with Certificates of Appreciation for the unit's volunteer efforts during a ceremony at the Guam governor's office. Task Force Talon's community service program is spearheaded by Team Kulepbla, soldiers from the Guam Army National Guard attached to Task Force Talon for a one-year tour of duty. Task Force Talon is the Army unit that provides ballistic missile defense for Guam and includes a Theater High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery, a Signal Detachment, a Headquarters Platoon and the Security Force Company, Team Kulepbla. Soldiers from the task force have assisted with grounds maintenance, painting and waste removal for 10 public schools and two public parks.



During the Feb. 21, 2025, ceremony, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio presented the certificates on behalf of Gov. Lourdes Leon-Guerrero. Christopher Flores, who oversees the Island Beautification Task Force with the lieutenant governor, recognized Task Force Talon as the top volunteer organization on the island. 1st Sgt. Philip Biacan, the senior enlisted leader of Team Kulepbla, said, "Part of our commitment as soldiers who live local is to ensure that the community recognizes that soldiers are vested in supporting and defending not only the assets within military installations but also the most important asset outside the installation – the community."



In May 2023, Typhoon Mawar struck the island, causing severe damage and leaving debris in Guam's schools and public parks. Many of Team Kulepbla's soldiers have children who attend Guam's public schools, inspiring them to volunteer by assisting the government's Island Beautification Task Force with school cleanups. Each month, Task Force Talon soldiers help support two volunteer events across the island.



Sgt. Janet Cruz, a soldier from Team Kulepbla who has been engaged in these community service activities, has children attending Guam's public schools. "These community and school cleanups mean a lot because they ensure a cleaner and safer environment for our children and the community. It also makes us, as parents, proud to be a part of these efforts," Cruz said.



Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, commander of Task Force Talon, remarked, "There is the local Chamorro saying on Guam of Inafa'Maolek. This saying essentially means 'Let's do good together as a community.' I think this best describes what our Task Force Talon soldiers have done by partnering with local schools and the governor's office to make a difference in local communities. They truly represent that Inafa'Maolek spirit that makes Guam so great."



(U.S. Army story courtesy of 2nd Lt. Rico Chaco)