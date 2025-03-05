62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nelson Liu, 62d Airlift Wing chief of flight safety, and Col. Patrick McClintock, 62d Operations Group commander, give a midair collision avoidance brief and a C-17 Globemaster III tour to Big Bend Community College aviation program students in Moses Lake, Washington, March 7, 2025.
The 62d AW Flight Safety Office, per Department of the Air Force Instruction 91-202, is required to provide MACA briefings to the local flying public thereby reducing the risk of mishaps. This instruction provides the flight safety office an opportunity to connect and communicate with other flying organizations like Big Bend, ensuring transparency and safety across the state.
