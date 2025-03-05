62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend

Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle | A student from the Big Bend Community College aviation program looks out the flight...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle | A student from the Big Bend Community College aviation program looks out the flight deck window while sitting in the pilot seat of a 62d Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III after a McChord Flight Safety Office midair collision avoidance brief in Moses Lake, Washington, March 7, 2025. The Big Bend commercial pilot aviation program allows students to fly around 220 hours and receive the proper fundamental training to safely fly in the same airspace as 62d AW C-17s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle) see less | View Image Page