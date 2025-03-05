Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend

    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle | A student from the Big Bend Community College aviation program looks out the flight...... read more read more

    MOSES LAKE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nelson Liu, 62d Airlift Wing chief of flight safety, and Col. Patrick McClintock, 62d Operations Group commander, give a midair collision avoidance brief and a C-17 Globemaster III tour to Big Bend Community College aviation program students in Moses Lake, Washington, March 7, 2025.

    The 62d AW Flight Safety Office, per Department of the Air Force Instruction 91-202, is required to provide MACA briefings to the local flying public thereby reducing the risk of mishaps. This instruction provides the flight safety office an opportunity to connect and communicate with other flying organizations like Big Bend, ensuring transparency and safety across the state.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 18:59
    Story ID: 492446
    Location: MOSES LAKE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend
    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend
    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend
    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend
    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend
    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend
    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend
    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend
    62d AW Flight Safety Highlights Midair Collision Avoidance at Big Bend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    MACA
    Wing Safety
    62d AW
    Big Bend Community College
    Aviation Students

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download