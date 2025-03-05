Lt. Col. Poteet returns with honor to Aviano AB

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Poteet was invited back to Aviano Air Base to speak at the annual awards on March 7, 2025. Poteet completed two tours at Aviano, serving as ‘Snacko’ for the 555th Fighter Squadron from 1999-2002, and the Deputy Operations Group commander from 2013-2016. During his visit, he toured the 555th FS facilities and spoke with current Triple Nickel Airmen.



“I just love being back,” said Poteet. “A lot of the relationships we built back then, we still have today. Those experiences shaped a big part of our lives.”



Having served 18 years in the U.S. Air Force, Poteet patrolled the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, flew combat missions over Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq and flew with the U.S. Air Force’s elite precision team, the Thunderbirds.



In 2022, Poteet was selected to pilot the spacecraft for the Polaris Dawn mission, a five-day earth orbit spaceflight that reached an altitude higher than anyone has flown since Apollo 17. During the flight in Sept. 2024, Poteet was the backup to Isaacman, the mission commander, who successfully completed the first commercial spacewalk. Outside his military career, Poteet fostered his passion for endurance sports by competing in 16 Ironman triathlons to include the World Championships in Hawaii.



Poteet shared some words of wisdom from his various experiences in and out of the Air Force with Aviano AB’s annual awards nominees before the awards ceremony.



“These warfighters get center stage today and that’s amazing, but we can never forget about all the amazing mentors and leaders who helped shape these outstanding Airmen,” said Poteet.

