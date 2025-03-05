Fort McCoy supports local natural resources, extension committee

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on March 10, 2025. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy personnel took time to be a part of the March 2025 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee in Sparta, Wis.



The monthly committee includes members Nodji VanWychen, Joey Esterline, Cedric Schnitzler, Doug Rogalla, Todd Sparks, and Paul Zastophil from areas within the county. According to the Monroe County webpage for the committee at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/government/county-board-of-supervisors/boards-committees/natural-resource-extension/-folder-2344, the committee has a diverse mission.



“The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources,” the website states. “The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow.”



As part of Monroe County, Fort McCoy has a part is supporting the committee. The post does so through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) as well as the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



During the March meeting held March 10, NRB Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt served as one of the Fort McCoy representatives where he reviewed recent accomplishments completed by NRB and related Fort McCoy personnel.



Among those accomplishments in natural resources management Weichelt mentioned from February 2025 were:



— Monitored 10 lakes for dissolved oxygen and temperature for fisheries management. All lakes are still above average for dissolved oxygen due to minimal snow cover which lets light into the lake.



— Conducted 12 creel surveys in fisheries management. Angling pressure seems light given the good ice conditions. Some reports have indicated fish were not actively biting.



— Reported life history of 46 tagged fish to anglers.



— In endangered species management, updated the Special Status Species Fauna and Flora Database.



— Maintained trail cameras for wolf detection: two wolves detected via trail camera in training area B32 on Fort McCoy’s South Post.



— Performed wolf tracking survey in North and South Post. Documented two wolves on South Post.



— Checked eagle nests. North Flowage East and Alderwood basin areas at Fort McCoy have eagles near the nests.



— Initiated draft of the Regal Fritillary (butterfly) Biological Assessment.



— With forestry management, administered four active timber sales, and received $3,273.20 in timber sale revenue.



— Facilitated ½ mile of timber harvest on the installation boundary followed by shredding of the area creating a 50-foot-wide visible/cleared boundary with private land.



- Facilitated 4 acres of black locust removal near/around the Child Development Center at Fort McCoy.



— Facilitated over one mile of firebreak “clean up,” removing snags and woody fuels within 50’ of firebreaks at areas around post.



— Continued work on annual review updates of the Integrated Wildland Fire Management Plan.



— With invasive species management completed 75.3 acres of basal bark treatment of glossy buckthorn.



— Also with invasive species management, completed 28.2 acres of shredding. Species within the area of shredding included autumn olive, common and glossy buckthorn, and honeysuckle.



- Attended the Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group meeting. NRB staff will chair the working group for next two years.



— In wildlife management, Weichelt discussed the spring turkey season options at Fort McCoy. He also discussed how the NRB has started the annual process of updating the Fort McCoy Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping Rules and Regulations, which is available at the Fort McCoy iSportsman webpage at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.





— Wood duck boxes at Fort McCoy have been cleaned, prepped, and closed up in anticipation of wood ducks returning for the spring breeding season.



— Planning for upcoming surveys (drumming grouse, gobbling turkeys) will take place from March to May.



Fort McCoy personnel also addressed upcoming opportunities at the installation for outdoor recreation, such as the spring opening of Pine View Campground. The availability of miles of hiking trails at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area also were shared.



Post personnel will also participate in the next monthly meeting in April 2025.



