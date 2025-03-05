Leading with heart: Top 3 Performer of the Month

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Grant Schneider, Community College of the Air Force non-commissioned officer in charge of Aviation Maintenance Technology degrees program, is named a Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the Month.



“I didn’t even know I got put in for the award,” said Schneider. “You don’t do things for your Airmen to get recognized; you do them because it’s right and it’s what they need.”



The Maxwell-Gunter Top 3 Performer of the Month award recognizes Airmen for exceptional job performance, leadership and commitment to the Air Force’s core values. Nominees are evaluated based on their professional accomplishments and contributions to the mission.



Originally from California, Schneider joined the Air Force at the age of 18 seeking purpose, meaning and impact on his community.



As the NCOIC of the AMT Degrees, Schneider oversaw a team of three NCOs responsible for managing five associate of applied science degree programs. Under his leadership, the program served 58,315 total force students, processed 455 educational requests and recommended the conferral of 149 degrees paving the way for enhanced educational and promotion opportunities across the force.



“Tech. Sgt. Schneider exemplifies leadership in action at the CCAF. He’s dedicated to serving our student body and goes above and beyond to support his teammates,” said Master Sgt. Sarah Bateman, CCAF academic management superintendent. “His commitment to both mission accomplishment and taking care of people makes him an invaluable asset to our team.”



Beyond his professional accomplishments, when a fellow Airman and their family were forced out of their home, Schneider opened his home to the member’s family. He provided not only shelter but also the support and stability they needed during a challenging time.



“It doesn’t even have to be the people I supervise, if somebody is in need, if I can help that person, I’m going to,” Schneider said. “Anybody can say words, but it’s how you act on those words that means something.”



Schneider’s leadership is shaped by his experience maintaining the F-16 Fighting Falcon as a crew chief at five duty locations. His commitment to education and work ethic is reflected in his leadership style.



“There is no perfect Airman, I think there’s a perfect version of you, and if you lead with your heart and put yourself out there, there’s the best version you can be,” said Schneider. “If you stay true to yourself, that’s really the only way you can navigate through change and make it through, because you can’t keep redefining who you are as a person over and over again.”



With 13 years of service, Schneider’s goal is to find a long-term assignment where his family can settle.



“I am honored and privileged to receive this award, but at the end of the day, I just want to take care of my people,” Schneider said. “We work to create well-rounded Airmen who are able to think critically, I think that is the main focus on higher education in general.”

