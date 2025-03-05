Combined Arms Center CCWO Visits Fort Huachuca to Discuss Modernization and Training Transformation

Photo By Amy Stork | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carlos Terrones, the Combined Arms Center Command Chief...... read more read more Photo By Amy Stork | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carlos Terrones, the Combined Arms Center Command Chief Warrant Officer, visited the Intelligence Center of Excellence (ICoE) at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to focus on modernization efforts in training and the incorporation of Institutional Transformation in Contact March 6. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carlos Terrones, the Combined Arms Center Command Chief Warrant Officer, visited the Intelligence Center of Excellence (ICoE) at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to focus on modernization efforts in training and the incorporation of Institutional Transformation in Contact (TiC), March 6.



During his visit, Terrones met with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Pete Davis, ICoE, to discuss the role of warrant officers in advancing Army training initiatives. Discussions focused on modernization efforts, professional development, and the implementation of institutional transformation to enhance the capabilities of Soldiers across the force.



Both warrant officers play a crucial role in shaping the future of military intelligence training, to ensure the Army remains at the cutting edge of technology and operational readiness.



“There is a lot of hard work and effort from our Teammates across ICoE, hosting leaders from our higher headquarters ensures that we are on azimuth, engaged, and on mission,” said Davis. “I believe that we are exceeding the standard and getting a lot done in this resource restricted environment and am proud to show the fruits of our labor to CW5 Terrones.”



Terrones also engaged with students and cadre from the 35T (Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer/Integrator) and 353T (Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Equipment Technician) Military Occupational Specialties (MOS).



These interactions centered on the TiC initiative, which aims to integrate advanced instructional techniques to improve student engagement, critical thinking, and real-world application of technical skills.



"As the Army continues to modernize, it is crucial that we adapt our training methodologies to meet the demands of future conflicts," said Terrones. "Institutional transformation ensures that our Soldiers are equipped with the most up-to-date knowledge and skills to maintain an operational edge."



Fort Huachuca, known as the home of Military Intelligence, plays a pivotal role in preparing Soldiers to support multi-domain operations. The installation’s training programs are essential in developing the next generation of intelligence professionals, making it an ideal location for discussions on modernization and instructional transformation.



Terrones’ visit reinforces the Army’s commitment to enhancing professional development for warrant officers and enlisted Soldiers through improved training methodologies and modernized learning environments.



His discussions with Davis and some of ICOE’s many supporting organizations will help shape future instructional strategies to ensure the Army remains at the forefront of intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities.